Silverstone sets eyes on daily flights to Homa Bay

By BONFACE OTIENO

Local airline Silverstone Air Services is set to start direct flights between Nairobi and Homa Bay in September, targeting traders and tourists on the western circuit.

The airline said the move follows increased demand for transport services on the route as the firm stretches its wings in a move that is expected to boost trade between the two counties.

“The addition of this route to our network starting September 2 is a result of the numerous enquiries we have received since the launch of Kisumu route. It will help boost our network coverage and make it convenient for traders in the region to move with ease,” said Silverstone Air sales manager Patrick Oketch in an interview yesterday.