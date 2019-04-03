By DOREEN WAINAINAH

More by this Author

Pay-TV channels vendor StarTimes Media has cut the cost of its top terrestrial package by half to Sh749 in the latest round of price wars.

StarTimes collapsed its top two packages namely Unique —which was Sh1,499 and Classic — which was Sh999 into a single lower cost alternative, leaving only three subscription packages for viewers.

“We have not only dropped the cost of our superior bouquet by 50 percent but also made strategic improvements by adding six more channels key in extending value for money to our Classic bouquet subscribers,” said StarTimes director of Marketing and PR Japhet Akhulia.

Rival pay TV provider MultiChoice, which owns the DStv and GOtv, has in recent months made changes to its various viewer packages.