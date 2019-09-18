Steam well in Baringo yields fruit

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has announced that drilling of Paka Well in Baringo County has been successful following discovery of steam.

A total of three wells are to be drilled for geothermal development at the Baringo-Silali geothermal project.

GDC said in a statement Wednesday that the Paka One well started to emit steam over the weekend.

Managing director Johnston Ole Nchoe said once completed, the Baringo-Silali geothermal project is expected to produce 300MW of power and will be “critical in further lowering the cost of electricity in the country and drive the big four agenda.”

“It has proved the viability of the Paka geothermal field,” said Mr Nchoe. “The success of the drilling of the well is exciting. Paka is no longer a prospect but a field.”

The Baringo-Silali project covers three geothermal prospects of Silali, Paka and Korosi, with drilling and development of the field set to be done in three phases and each well expected to produce 100 MW.