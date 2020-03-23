Tea maker Finlays refutes coronavirus claims

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Finlays Kenya Limited has refuted claims that one of its senior managers is being sought by authorities amid claims that he jetted into the country recently and failed to observe self quarantine regulations meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The agricultural company has denied that Steve Scott, the General Manager of Finlays Flowers, allegedly arrived in the country five days ago and did not observe directives issued at the airport by health officials.

"Mr Scott arrived from official duties in the United Kingdom 19 days ago and followed guidelines as issued by the government at the time" read the statement by Finlays Kenya Managing Director Simeon Hutchinson.

He further stated that the General Manager had not received foreigners.

It further stated that Mr Scott was in good health and, alongside colleagues in the company, continues to observe directives by the government to curb spread of coronavirus.

The company appealed to the government to take action against individuals spreading rumours about Covid-19.

Advertisement