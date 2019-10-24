Toyota Tsusho plans to export Kenya fertiliser

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author

Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho is eyeing the regional market with its Kenya-made fertiliser as it seeks to expand its agricultural activities.

The firm, in its 2019 integrated report, said it would use its established car sales network to promote the Baraka brand of fertiliser that it blends at its Eldoret plant.

“Toyota Tsusho will utilise its automobile sales network that it has cultivated over many years to promote sales, with possibilities for sales and exports to neighbouring countries as well, to contribute to the stable supply of food and economic development,” says the firm in the report.

Toyota Tsusho Fertiliser Africa Limited, the processing subsidiary of the conglomerate, started blending activities in 2016, becoming the second firm after Mea Limited to set up such a facility in Kenya.

The firm said annual demand for fertiliser in Kenya is predicted to increase from 600,000 tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes and that it is working to ensure the needs of farmers are met.

The plant was established after the government and Toyota signed a memorandum of understanding to put up two fertiliser factories.

Advertisement