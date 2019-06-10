  1. Home
Urithi’s housing bubble bursts as bank puts its land on sale

Monday June 10 2019

Mr Samuel Maina is the Chairman at Urithi Housing Cooperative Society.

In Summary

  • Urithi was started in 2012 and has 8,000 members.

  • Two of its housing ventures are in trouble — one is set for auction while developers in another have been kicked out by the previous owner.

  • The Urithi case echoes that of many other developers who have been left with properties they cannot sell, and loans they cannot service.

SIMON CIURI
By SIMON CIURI
