By PAUL WAFULA

More by this Author

Vivo Energy has replaced Joe Muganda as its managing director with an insider, nearly two years after he took over at the oil marketing firm, which trades in Kenya as Shell.

In a statement, Vivo said it has appointed Peter Murungi to replace Mr Muganda with effect from December 1, 2019.

“Peter brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked for Vivo Energy and Shell since 2007, most recently leading the Vivo Energy Group’s implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning system,” the firm said on Tuesday.

RESIGNATION

Vivo did not disclose why it has replaced Mr Muganda so soon given that such executive positions have a three-year contract or more.

The oil retailer only said that he “has decided to leave the company at the end of November.”

Related Stories Joe Muganda resigns as Nation Media CEO

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Joe for the contribution he has made as MD of Vivo Energy Kenya, and wish him well for the future,” said Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President East and Southern Africa.

He added: “I am certain that Peter will build on this success to steer the organisation to even greater achievements.”

EXPERIENCE

Mr Murungi joined Shell Kenya in 2007 as a depot manager in both Nairobi and Mombasa.

In 2011, he moved to Namibia as the supply and distribution manager until 2013 when he became the supply and marketing manager.

Mr Murungi holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply UK.

CEO

Mr Muganda joined Vivo Energy in February 2018 from Nation Media Group, where he served as the chief executive officer for two and a half years.