Are you storing your food well in the fridge?

The measures used to contain the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including curfews, have forced people to stockpile food.

But as many buy food in bulk and store it in the refrigerator mostly, the big question is, are they doing it correctly?

Refrigeration of food is the most common practice that Kenyans use to preserve food. Understanding how the fridge works and its capacity will help you store food for long.

Normally, refrigeration slows down bacteria growth. You see, when bacteria have nutrients that are available in food, moisture and favourable temperatures, they grow rapidly, increasing in numbers to a point where the food spoils.

Bacteria grow rapidly in temperatures between 4°C and 60°C. A refrigerator set at below 4°C will protect most foods.

Bacteria can be classified into two — pathogenic and spoilage. Spoilage bacteria will cause foods to deteriorate and develop unpleasant odours, taste and textures whereas pathogenic bacteria will cause foodborne illnesses.

Pathogens generally do not affect the smell, taste or appearance of the food and thus one cannot tell if they are present.

Spoilage bacteria can grow at low temperatures even in the refrigerator. They cause food to develop bad taste and smell lowering its quality.

It is important to verify the temperatures of your refrigerator, which should be set at 4°C or below. Some refrigerators have inbuilt thermometers to measure their internal temperatures.

Hot food can be placed directly in the refrigerator or it can be rapidly chilled in an ice bath or cold water before refrigeration. Foods should be covered to retain moisture and prevent them from picking odours from others.

For soups and stews, it is best if they are divided into smaller portions and put into shallow containers before refrigerating.

Raw meat, poultry and seafood should be placed in a sealed container or wrapped securely to prevent raw juices from contaminating other foods.

KEEP THE FRIDGE CLEAN

For processed foods, always remember to check for storage directions on the labels. Remove from the fridge anything that looks or smells suspicious and watch out for mould growth on food.

Some fridges have special features such as adjustable shelves or door bins designed to make storage of foods more convenient and to provide an optimal environment for fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry and cheese.

Vegetables require higher humidity conditions while fruits require lower. The adjustable temperature meat drawers maximise the storage time for meat and cheeses.

Perishable foods should not be stored on the door shelves since the temperature of the storage bins in the door fluctuate compared to those in the cabinets. The door of the fridge should be kept closed at all times.

It is important to keep the fridge clean. Wipe out any spills immediately with hot, soapy water then rinse. Once a week, make it a habit to throw out perishable foods that should no longer be eaten.

Place an opened box of baking soda on a shelf to keep the refrigerator smelling fresh and help eliminate any odours.

Also, follow the manufacturer’s instructions when cleaning the fridge to avoid damage to the interior. The exterior may be cleaned with a soft cloth and mild liquid dishwashing detergent as well as cleansers and polishes that are made for appliance use.

For non-refrigerated food, it is important to check on the ‘use-by’ or ‘best before’ dates printed on the packaging to maintain a high level of food safety.

The food items should be stored in clean, dry containers that are airtight if possible to help reduce the risk of contamination. Store food off the floor to help prevent contamination.