By ANN MACHARIA

It is another time of the year when theft of farm produce rises due to increased demand.

Some farmers are already feeling the pinch as they have gone to their farms only to find someone had already harvested their melons, maize, bananas and onions.

Last week, two cases were brought to my attention. In the first case, a farmer lost a tonne of melons just when she was about to harvest.

Theft of farm produce

And in another case, a farmer went to his farm with his workers ready to harvest bulb onions only to find they were all gone – harvested in the dead of night, with the thieves cutting off the leaves to show they had all the time.

Theft of farm produce is normally common when there is a dry spell and when demand rises, especially as we approach the festive season.

The price of farm produce is usually high during such times as supply remains low. A kilo of bulb onions is currently going for Sh80.

Apart from farm produce, Nancy, a tomato farmer on the outskirts of Nairobi, the other day told me she had to replace her 10,000-litre water tank that was stolen from her farm.

Stolen together with the tank were some of her drip lines.

Measures to take

Well, it is obvious that there are many people who are ready to reap where they did not sow. Before you become the next visit, take precaution.

The first measure you can take is to employ security guards to watch over the farm day and night, especially if it's a big enterprise.

If possible, hire guards from a registered company so that you can deal with someone who is accountable in case of theft.

Second, consider having a farmhouse where the farmworker resides.

This certainly improves the status of farm security. But even if you have a farmhand, consider making impromptu visits to the farm to get the true picture of what’s happenings.

Third, engaging in farming near one’s residential area is also a security measure, besides facilitating better management. This will help you keep abreast with what is happening on the farm.

Fourth, keep good relations with neighbours who can be a source of information in case they see something suspicious. These neighbours can be fellow farmers or households that neighbour your farm.

Fifth, it's also essential to have dogs and train them not to eat anything strange. The dogs will help deal with animals such as porcupines, mongooses and monkeys, among others, and raise the alarm in case they see something strange on the farm.

Sixth, fence the farm and if possible use chain-link or electric fence to keep off thieves.

More security options

Active security devices such as alarms and surveillance cameras go a long way in securing the farm.

Some people prefer planting thorny tree species as fences, which works.

However, such plants in the long run become a hiding place for pest and diseases.

Seventh, timely planting and harvesting will save you from theft.

You see, delayed harvesting will make your farm a centre of attraction, tempting would-be thieves to strike.

Eighth, in case of animals, branding them with ear tags and tattoos helps to differentiate your livestock from others.

Ninth, there are several agriculture insurance products these days, which can cushion you not only from theft of your produce and farm machinery, but also bad weather.