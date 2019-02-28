By SEEDS OF GOLD TEAM

Tuta absoluta spreading through tomato crates, expert warns farmers

Tomato farmers have been asked to observe hygiene when transporting the produce in crates to prevent transmission of Tuta absoluta.

Peter Kiiru, a field officer with East African Seeds Company, told farmers during a field day at Meru University of Science and Technology this week that the Tuta absoluta moth often lays eggs inside the fruits. The eggs then find their way into crates during transportation, enabling the spread of the disease.

“Most farmers do not own crates, which in most cases are brought by buyers on the farm. Since the crates are moved from one farm to another, this transmits the pest," Mburu said.

He advised farmers not to use one type of insecticide against the moth because of its short life cycle, which makes it resistant.

“Don’t use one type of insecticide to control the pest as it takes four to 10 days to mature depending on the ecological zone.”

Tuta absoluta is a harmful leaf-mining moth that spreads rapidly due to the high number of eggs it lays.

-Elijah Mwangi

Farmers to get free insemination services

Dairy farmers in Kiambu will soon benefit from free artificial insemination services after the county government inked a deal with the Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre (KAGRC).

Governor Ferdinand Waititu said his administration has signed a memorandum of understanding with KAGRC that will allow the input to be supplied at no cost.

Waititu said the project aims to increase the yearly number of inseminations from 80,500 from 50,000.

“Our ultimate goal is to increase milk production for farmers to earn more,” Waititu said

There are currently 253,466 dairy cows in the county, mainly kept under zero-grazing, with 70 per cent of farmers rearing two to three cows, according to the agriculture department.

Last year, the county produced over 321 million litres of milk, earning farmers over Sh9 billion, according to agriculture and livestock executive Joseph Kamau.

The free insemination services are expected to help farmers especially in Kikuyu, Limuru, Lari and Thika, where most of them rely on bulls.

Kiambu hosts Brookside, Githunguri Dairies, Uplands Premium Dairies and Ndumberi Dairies.