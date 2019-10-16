By SEEDS OF GOLD TEAM

High cost of maize production to blame for low harvests: Tuimur

Kenya is not producing enough grains to sustain its population, Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur has said.

The country produced 43,000 million bags of maize last year, he said, against demand of 52,000 million bags.

He added that the high cost of production stops farmers from competing fairly with growers in neighbouring countries.

“We import maize so as to meet the country’s requirements,” Dr Tuimur said.

He also cited the cost of production, accessibility to market, inadequate infrastructure and post-harvest losses as the other challenges ailing the grain industry.

He was speaking at the eighth African Grain Trade Summit in Mombasa. Dr Tuimur urged farmers to embrace modern storage methods.

East Africa Grain Council executive director Gerald Masila said the summit was intended to improve grain trade in Africa.

“We should brainstorm on how to improve food security in East Africa,” he said.

-Diana Mutheu

Yikitaa residents welcome 125-acre state-backed water project

The government will pump water from the River Athi to create a new irrigation scheme in Yikitaa, Makueni County.

The target is 125 acres, which is expected to grow to 12,500 acres, according to details seen by Seeds of Gold.

“The Sh219 million project will be completed in 2021,” National Irrigation Board county director Willy Katembu said during the commissioning of the works.

Locals interviewed said they were promised the project decades ago. They said it has come at the right time.

“Rain-fed agriculture has become untenable, especially as global warming ravages many regions,” said Dominic Mutote, the chairman of a team of locals that is overseeing the project.

“The project will enable us to overcome droughts.”

Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim urged people and organisations polluting the river upstream to stop. He said works on the project would be closely monitored.

-Pius Maundu

Nyanza rice production expected to improve following partnership

Rice production in Nyanza is expected to increase following a partnership between private firms and farmers.

The collaboration between Magos Farm Enterprise, Kisumu, and Dodore Kenya Ltd will see the expansion of rice farming by 150,000 acres in lower Kuja, Migori County, and lower Nzoia on the Busia-Siaya boundary.

During a rice fair at West Kano Irrigation Scheme, Magos Farm Enterprise director Nehemiah Odongo said the target is 19,000 acres of paddy in lower Kuja and 10,000 acres in lower Nzoia.

“We intend to increase production in three years. From our demonstration farms, we have seen a huge potential. The production is 40-45 bags per acre,” he said.

Kenya produces about 140 to 150 tonnes of rice annually, but demand is about 550 tonnes.

The firms will provide inputs to 400 farmers.