Girls and women in Kisumu to get solar-powered egg incubators

More 300 girls and women in Kisumu will be given solar-powered incubators.

The project, facilitated by Power for the People and Sare Millers, will provide 60-egg capacity incubators. The two firms have already distributed 10 to girls in Kibos.

Sare Millers MD Dave Okech said most farmers use the natural system, which has an hatching rate of 40 per cent.

“This has led to downward productivity of chickens. It has made if difficult to commercialise poultry,” Okech said.

Most hatcheries in towns are powered by electricity, making it difficult for many to venture into poultry keeping.

“Our solution was developed with the participation of girls in rural areas. The solar powered incubator is automatic. It uses green energy, provides lighting for the family and can charge phones,” he said.

The hatching rate stands at 95 per cent with the solar powered system.

“We are bridging the existing gap by offering an innovation that can be accessed by poor rural girls and farmers for socio-economic reasons,” he said

-Elizabeth Ojina

Nairobi to host event on food safety and standards for players

Kenya will host an event on food safety and standards for industry players next week. The Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Tour Stop will take place at Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation headquarters in Loresho, from October 30 to November 1.

Themed “Adding Value to your Agribusiness with the Leading Worldwide Standard for Food Safety and Sustainability", it will bring together industry speakers and exhibitors who are value chain actors in the fresh commodities.

“More than 500 industry players dealing with production and export of fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts and related crops are expected at the event,” GAP said in a statement.

It is being done in partnership with Kalro and Koppert Biological Systems, an global player in biological crop protection.

“The event will offer a chance for industry players to learn about Global GAP certification and local systems that facilitate consumer safety and local and international market requirements,” the statement added.

Global GAP is widely used on-farm food safety systems.

-Anita Chepkoech

Farming reporters to be honoured

Elgon Kenya Ltd has unveiled plans for an award for agriculture journalists. The company, sponsors of the National Farmers Awards, also launched an agriculture journalists’ network to support quality journalism. Elgon Kenya MD Bimal Kantaria said agriculture journalists have been overlooked.

“There are awards for farmers. Reporting for sports, business, energy, gender is also rewarded. There are hardly any awards for reporting on farming,” he said.

The idea, Mr Kantaria said, is to motivate journalists who have dedicated their time, energy and career to covering the most important economic sector of the country.

Elgon Kenya communication chief Nelson Maina said the programme will facilitate the development of stories that motivate farmers and ensure more coverage of agriculture.