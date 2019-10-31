By SEEDS OF GOLD TEAM

Date set for Egerton university ‘Seeds Of Gold’ farm clinic

Seeds of Gold will hold its farm clinic at Egerton University, Nakuru on November 9.

The event, sponsored by the Nation Media Group, Egerton University and other organisations, will give farmers a chance to interact with experts and dealers of equipment and inputs.

The clinic themed "Enhancing Food Security Through Technology and Innovation", will feature training, question and answer session, one-on-one interactions with experts as well as demonstrations.

Among the topics to be tackled are mechanisation, wheat harvesting, shelling of maize and ploughing.

Horticulturalists will train locals on growing cabbages, potatoes, peas, avocado and other crops. Rearing of fingerlings will also feature, alongside dairy and poultry farming and rearing insects for feeds.

There will be interactive forums at various tents designated by experts. The event will run from run from 9am to 4.30pm.

-Anita Chepkoech

Kalro hosts food safety summit

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) is hosting an international gathering on food safety and standards which began on October 30.

The Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Tour Stop, which is held at Kalro headquarters in Loresho, will end on November 1.

Themed “Adding Value to Your Agribusiness With the Leading Worldwide Standard for Food Safety and Sustainability", the forum brings together fresh commodity value chain actors, including industry speakers and exhibitors.

“More than 500 players in the crops industry dealing with production and export...are expected at the summit,” Global GAP in a statement.

The event is sponsored by Kalro and Koppert Biological Systems, an international company involved in crop protection.

“The event presents an opportunity for industry players to learn about Global GAP certification and systems that facilitate consumer safety and local and international market requirements,” the statement added.

Global GAP is widely used for farm food safety systems and in the fresh food supply chain.

Its certification enables growers to gain access to markets and helps retailers source safe food for consumers.

“Given the pressure on agriculture due to climate change and risks from poor handling of foods, improvements in the food system are essential for growers to mitigate such effects,” the statement said.