ADC to supply quality semen

Dairy farmers will in the next months access pedigree dairy cattle semen in their neighbourhoods at no extra charge.

This follows the importation of purebred bulls from South Africa by the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

Receiving the 15 bulls at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this week, head of technical division at the ADC, Samuel Bundotich, said the animals will ensure enhanced production.

The bulls will be hosted at the ADC Semen Production Centre in Kitale, where production and ‘harvesting’ of their semen for artificial insemination (AI) will be done.

“These bulls, which are of Friesian, Ayrshire, Jersey and Guernsey breeds, will provide semen which despite being ‘imported’, will be sold at local Kenyan market rates,” said Mr Bundotich.

Dr Muchemi Kariuki, the centre manager at the ADC Semen Production Centre, said the site which began semen production in 2018 has so far recruited 26 bulls from renowned breeders in the country and the herd from South Africa will boost its production.

-Brian Okinda

High fuel costs hurt usage of farm machines

From fake spare parts in the market to high cost of running machines, farmers want mechanised farming streamlined to make it more profitable.

Thomas Songok, a maize grower from Turbo, said at a recent clinic in Eldoret organised by FMD, a farm machinery distributor, that fake spare part dealers have taken over the market due to their low prices.

“The cost of genuine spare parts goes for as high as Sh7,000 compared to fake ones that retail for between Sh2,500 and Sh3,500. Farmers are falling for the latter,” noted Songok.

Maurice Rono, who first bought his tractor in 2014, observed that fuel price fluctuation in the market affects most farmers who hire the commercialised tractor services.

For instance, to till an acre, one requires between 5 to 8 litres of fuel. Farmers, who hire such services, pay between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 per acre making it expensive.

Tom Aiyabei from Massey Ferguson tractors, over 30 farmers who brought their machines to the clinic got free specialised technical services.