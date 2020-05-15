By SEEDS OF GOLD TEAM

More by this Author

Campaign to boost food safety launched

A European Union-funded organisation has launched a food-safety campaign to create awareness about measures that should be taken by handlers to curb the spread of diseases during the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign mainly focuses on fruits and vegetables as they are often consumed raw.

The initiative is run by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation and is expected to reach millions of people in the next two months through digital and traditional media platforms. The campaign has been going on via social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and will soon start airing on mainstream media.

The main counties targeted in the campaign include Nairobi and Mombasa, both of which have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Others are Bungoma, Nakuru, Kajiado, Busia, Uasin Gishu, Machakos, Makueni and Taita-Taveta.

The campaign disseminates information on the need to wash hands with soap and water before handling food and the need to maintain social distance of at least two metres between buyers and sellers.

“Food handlers should wear personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks and embrace mobile transactions,” said Stefano Sedola, the chief technical adviser for MarkUp project under which UNIDO is running the campaign.

Advertisement

“The new ways of handling food may require extra effort, but everyone must participate in the fight against the spread of Covid19,” he added. Shoppers are also being asked to wash reusable shopping bags and to sanitise kitchens.

The messages target all stakeholders along the food chain, including farmers, transporters, consumers, buyers, sellers, chefs and stewards.

Other partners in the campaign are the Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya and the State Department of Trade, Ministry of Agriculture.

-Rachel Kibui

****

Sh5.1bn initiative to support women, youth launched

Women and youth have been asked to tap into a Sh5.1 billion initiative seeking to address key challenges in the agriculture sector.

Called the Agribiz Programme, the drive is expected to help 2,400 agribusinesses owned and led by women and youth to grow, creating 17,000 jobs along the agricultural value chain.

Funded by the European Union, Denmark (Danida), and the African Development Bank (AfDB), the programme will be implemented by the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC), together with eight selected county governments.

Business incubation hubs will be established in Kilifi, Machakos, Kiambu, Meru, Isiolo, Kisii, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu in partnership with the county government.

EU Ambassador Simon Mordue said the programme is a boost to the country’s economy and food security.

“We know that there are many youth and women with excellent business ideas in Kenya, and we are happy that KCIC has found the way to bring technical and financial assistance to them, despite the current lockdown,” he said.

Danish Ambassador Mette Knudsen said that although the Covid-19 pandemic has brought many countries and citizens to their knees, there is a need to continue building a worthy future for all Kenyans beyond the crisis.

Edward Mungai, the chief executive of KCIC, noted that when job opportunities are shrinking, women and youth need to be given hope through the programme.

-Brian Okinda

****

Consumers hit as onion prices rise

The price of onions has risen considerably in the North Rift as supplies dwindle, hitting traders and consumers hard.

A spot check at various markets indicated a kilo of the produce is going for between Sh130 and Sh150, up from Sh100 in the past few weeks.

James Kibet, a trader in Eldoret, said the prices have risen due to the disruption of the supply chain by measures to contain Covid-19.

“We get our produce from Oloitoktok and currently we are buying at Sh90 per kilo, up from Sh60,” explained the trader at Eldoret’s main market. Rosemary Rono, another trader, said she has reduced her daily stock because consumers are shunning the produce.

“Most of my customers are unable to buy the onions due to high costs. Onions are now slowly moving,” she noted.

The cost of garlic has also gone up because of scarcity in the market, with most traders relying on China for supplies. A single garlic head or knob is retailing at Sh40, up from Sh30.

On the flip side, tomato prices have stabilised in the region, with a kilo going for Sh100.