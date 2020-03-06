By SEEDS OF GOLD EXPERTS

Ducks vs. chickens, which offer more?

I am Kinyua from Nanyuki. I’ve seen many poultry farmers complain of diseases or even mass deaths of their flocks. Ducks are more resilient than chickens yet few keep them. My questions are:

1. What is a duck’s potential when it comes to hatching eggs?

2. What is the vaccination programme?

3. Recommend a Khaki Campbell duck supplier

Egg production in birds is dependent on a number of factors, among them breed, feeding and management, and ducks are no exception.

With that in mind, ducks tend to be better layers compared to chickens. However, there exists variations in terms of egg production among the various breeds. Khaki Campbell lays an average 220 eggs per year, which also varies with the production system and management.

Egg production thus can be 170 eggs on the lower side and up to and above 300 per year. Compared to chickens again, ducks tend to be more hardy and resistant to diseases.

That notwithstanding, consider vaccinating your ducklings against duck viral hepatitis at one week, duck cholera (twice) at four and 18 weeks and duck plague (twice) at eight and 12 weeks of age. For suppliers, you can check for companies online.

Alvin Ochiel. Department of Animal Sciences, Egerton University.

What do I need to keep 1,000 chickens?

I would like to keep 1,000 Kienyeji chickens, but please educate me on the requirements and a standard poultry house plan.

Ken

Starting a poultry business requires good research and background check. This means that apart from housing, ask yourself these questions:

Where are you going to get the chicks from and at what price each? How do you rear chicks to maturity? What biosecurity, vaccinations and disease control measures will you take? How will you market both eggs and meat? Most importantly, where will you source feeds?

Dennis Kigiri, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

I want to make yoghurt

I am James Warui from Limuru, and I am interested in making yoghurt but I don’t know where to start. Please advise and connect me to a farmer who is doing it.

For more information and a guide on how to process yoghurt, consider visiting the Dairy and Food Science Department at Egerton University, Njoro. There you’ll get an opportunity to be taken round the yoghurt processing plant and advised on the steps involved in production.

Daisy Lanoi Lelgut, Department of Dairy and Food Science and Technology, Egerton University.

Making silage in plastic bags

I am a dairy farmer in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and I need to know how to make silage using plastic bags.

Ndegwa

Dairy production is on the rise as milk demand grows. Feeding your cows on a balanced diet throughout the year ensures that your farm is optimal in terms of production.

However, since most of the forages and fodder rely on natural rain, it may become difficult to get high quality feeds throughout the year.

The solution is feed conservation and silage-making. We conserve when we have plenty to be used when there is scarcity.

Cut the material when it has about 65-70 per cent moisture, have it chopped into pieces of 3-5cm length and compress well to remove as much air as possible. Ensile for 21 days. The silage is ready for feeding.

Dennis Kigiri, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

Making chicken feeds to cut costs

I’m a chicken farmer currently keeping improved Kienyeji birds but the cost of feeds is too high. I’m not reaping any profits from the venture and I’m planning to manufacture my own feeds.

Could you please advise me on the best recipe that would promote egg production as well as growth for my birds.

Godwill Kiprop

Poultry production is a profitable enterprise depending on the number of birds and the cost of feeding. Manufacturing your own feeds is a good idea but you need to consider where you will source high quality feed ingredients, equipment and the animal nutrient requirements.

Please create time to visit the Department of Animal Sciences, Egerton University for more details on feed formulation.

Dennis Kigiri, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

I want to keep Boer goats

Where can I find Boer goats in Kenya?

Brian Samanya

You can try online marketing platforms because they are becoming increasingly popular in Kenya. It is thus possible to reach out to many customers in and outside Kenya in a short period and with minimal costs.

However, there are Boer goat breeders spread across the country. For Mount Kenya region, you can get in touch with Ngaru of Embu at 0721214709

Dennis Kigiri, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

Experts' contacts

Kindly share the contacts of Kevin Otieno of the Department of Dairy, Food Science and Technology, Egerton University. The email he gave in Seeds of Gold [email protected] is not working.

Joseph

You can get in touch with the Department of Dairy, Food Science and Technology through the email address [email protected] You can, however, reach Kevin on [email protected]

Daisy Lanoi Lelgut

Department of Dairy, Food Science and Technology, Egerton University.

Basics of growing mushrooms

I read a story on a mushroom farmer from Juja recently and I am interested in growing them too. Please educate me on how to grow them and share his contact.

Levis

In mushrooms, we grow spawns (seedlings), which you can buy from Kalro or any other institution. The biggest challenge in mushroom production is getting quality spawns. You will also need a room where you will plant the seedlings because they are not grown in the field.

Further, you will need wheat, bean, millet or rice straws for preparation of compost on which the mushrooms will grow.

Compost is made by mixing the straw with molasses, cotton seed cake and urea. The straw should first be soaked in water and then mixed with the other ingredients.

The compost should then be sterilised to avoid pests and diseases. After compost preparation, planting of the spawns follows and this is done by mixing the compost with the spawns in sacks, which are then taken to the growing room.

The temperature around the bag should be maintained at 32°C. After about 10-14 days, the spawns start to emerge.

When they are visible as small white grains, add some soil, preferably from forest, in the sacks.

At this stage, humidity should be introduced by use of a humidifier or a knapsack sprayer. Make sure you use clean water and spray the air and the floors of the growing room.

Humidity is needed for growth of the mushrooms. Depending on the days the spawns took to emerge, mushrooms are ready for harvesting after 10-14 days and harvesting continues for one-and-a-half months.

Make sure that you observe high standards of hygiene. You can contact farmer Maurice Ikonya on 0725966332 for more information.

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

I want to grow flowers

I am a small-scale farmer in Kiharu, Murang’a and I would like to venture into flower farming. Please advise me on flowers that can do well in my area. My main interest is gladiolus, chrysanthemus and snap-dragons.

Njoroge

Flower farming is a blooming sector populated by farmers who have the capacity to produce and maintain the standards that are required by the market.

Murang’a’s climate, with an average annual temperature of 17.90C and annual rainfall of 1,850mm, best favours flower production.

But it is better to use a greenhouse for precise control of the required conditions since flowers are very sensitive and a slight variation in weather conditions can lead to massive loss.

Gladiolus and Chrysanthemus are good options for the regions, but you can also try lilies and blue agapanthus, which can do extremely well in Murang’a and have a ready market in the European Union.

Sillus Oduor,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

Small scale flower farming

I am a small-scale farmer and would like to know more about flower farming and the export process. I am in North Kinangop.

Jeremiah Njugi

Flowers are the third most important foreign exchange earner in Kenya, after tea and tourism. Flower farming is a rather complicated venture since the plants need proper care throughout the period of production and supply chain, until they reach the consumer.

Kinangop is strategically placed, with good climatic conditions that favour flower production. The complicated part of production is that flowers need specific ranges of temperature, water supply and other climatic conditions, provided over a stipulated period. To make this possible, it is preferable that you produce them under a greenhouse.

Flower production has in the recent years increased significantly due to government support. This has increased production and exports, making Kenya one of the main sources of flowers for the European Union, contributing 38 per cent to the market.

But small-scale farmers and marketers still face challenges, since there is a lot of competition from well-established producers, and there are difficulties in accessing efficient supply chains to get the products to the market.

To solve this, I advise that you emulate other small-scale producers from Nyandarua, Nakuru and Murang’a, who have come together to form groups.

They include Multigrow Investment, which collectively, with the help of agents, sells the produce to the European market, after which the dividends are shared according to the ratio of flower supply.

Some of the flowers preferred in the European market include lilies, scabiosa, mollucella, agapanthus, ornis, mobidique, allium, and claspedia, whose seeds can all be sourced from the Kenya Seed Company.

Sillus Oduor, Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

I need funding

Do you know of any local or international company that can fund large-scale farming on 100 acres in Kimana, Kajiado County?

George Chege, Nairobi

There are various local companies you can borrow from:

Agricultural Finance Corporation: It is a government institution that seeks to improve agricultural productivity by financing farmers. AFC offers loans to farmers. You can visit any of their offices in your county for help. Contact them on +254788524998 or +254704153773.

One Acre Fund: This is an NGO that supports farmers by providing inputs, training, credit and distribution. However, they are best-known to support small-scale farmers. Depending on where you choose to take the loan, it is important that you have all the documents required.

Jayo Manyasi Tracyline, Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

Katumani beans

Please connect me to Dr Davis Karanja of Karlo for advice on growing Katumani beans in Laikipia.

Julius Thandi

You can reach Dr Davis Karanja on 0722557883 or [email protected] Katumani bean KB-9 (Gacuma) is a variety that can do well in Laikipia as it survives extreme temperatures and is drought-resistant.

It has a short maturity period of two months (60 days), which makes it suitable for growing in low-altitude areas. The variety is also high-yielding with a harvest of up to 1,400-1900kg/ha (7-9 bags/ acre) with good agricultural management practices.

Jayo Manyasi Tracyline, Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

Please don't grow coffee in Ngong

I have been thinking of farming coffee in Ngong but I don’t know whether it’s a good idea because of the weather and the topography. Second, which coffee types can be grown in Ngong?

Achoka

Coffee is a high-value crop that does well in high-altitude areas of approximately 1,000m above sea level with a temperature range of 18˚C to 24˚C.

The rainfall should on average not be less than 1,000mm per year. The requirements vary from one coffee variety to another but they are not far from the recommended ecological requirements, which may not be available in Ngong.

I would recommend you try farming tomatoes, onions and traditional vegetables.