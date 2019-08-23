‘Seeds of Gold’ Farm Clinic to be held in Thika next Saturday

By BRIAN OKINDA

Seeds of Gold will hold its Farm Clinic at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) Kandara Station in Thika next Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Nation Media Group, Elgon Kenya Ltd, Toyota Group, Isuzu EA, Camco, Kalro and Egerton University, among others, will run from 8.30am to 4pm, giving farmers an opportunity to interact with agro-experts and dealers of various farm equipment and inputs.

The event, whose theme is ‘Innovations for sustainable agriculture’, will feature training, question-and-answer session, one-on-one interactions with experts as well as demonstrations. The topics to be covered include various farming techniques, growing agribusiness and pest control methods.

“The experience at the Farm Clinic since inception is that farmers arrive at the venue early, some almost two hours before kickoff, armed with all sorts of evidence that include leaves, roots, twigs, damaged fruits, caterpillars and stunted plants.

Crop and animal doctors then diagonise the problems and prescribe appropriate solutions. This time things will not be any different,” said Nelson Maina, the communications and marketing manager at Elgon Kenya.

He added that most farmers are usually unaware of changing trends in the industry, thus, such events are an eye-opener.

“For instance, there are many new crop varieties in the market, thanks to agricultural research, that farmers are not aware of. They can only know them if they attend such events,” he said. Previous clinics have been held in Njoro, Kitale, Meru, Nyahururu, Kisii and Kirinyaga.