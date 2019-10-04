By LEOPOLD OBI

By MERCY WAHITO

The Nairobi International Trade Fair returned this year with fanfare, pomp and new technology. Hundreds of stalls have been put up at Jamhuri Showground showcasing steer auctions, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats and poultry.

There are also stands for research and new technology. It is the 118th edition of the Agricultural Society of Kenya fair. It registered 340 exhibitors from as far as southern Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who opened the show on Wednesday, announced plans to hire young people in the food-security industry.

Technology at the fair

1. Multigrater

This is a simple machine used for chopping or grating fruits and tubers. David Chitayi, an engineer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology is the brains behind the grater.

The machine grates fruits and tubers to allow faster drying. The grated fruit or tuber is then dispensed into a container.

“Conventionally, people chop cassava, potatoes or pumpkin before drying and milling them. However, you cannot do that if they are in bulk,” Mr Chitayi said.

The machine, which can grate up to 260 kilogrammes of cassava per hour, preserves the original taste and colour for more than six months. It is economical, using just 1.1KW of electricity per hour.

2. Fruit pulper

Also developed by JKUAT researchers is the pulper. It is used for making fruit purée. The pulper has been adopted by businesses in mango and orange-growing counties.

Livestock handlers restrain bulls being taken to the auctioning ring (left) and a man demonstrates how to shear a sheep (right) during the Nairobi ASK Show. PHOTOS | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

Chitayi says pulping fruits enhances their shelf life and makes transport easier. The machine can pulp more than 450 kilos of fruits per hour and is a modest consumer of electricity.

3. Snail cosmetics

Rearing snails for consumption and income is new in Kenya. JKUAT researchers have come up with value-addition avenues for the molluscs. Smile, which can be harvested to make cosmetics, has medicinal value, the researchers say.

Ivy Rosio, a student at JKUAT, says the African giant is the most preferred among the snail breeds in the country.

“It can be bred anywhere, as long as the temperature is low. Humidity should be high. It is important to provide the snails with water,” she explained, adding that the slime can be used to make face creams.

JKUAT student, Ivy Rosio explains to enthusiasts how to use snail slime to make lotion (left) and an innovative way to grow vegetables (right) using tyres which was developed by Kenya Seed Company, and which is ideal for urban households. PHOTOS | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

The awards

The 2019 Presidential National Farmers Competition Award Scheme winners

1. Women in Agriculture – Beth Wairimu Kinuthia (Nyandarua County)

2. Youth in Agriculture –Caroline Mukuhi (Kiambu)

3. Phyiscally Challenged in agriculture – Jonathan Keter Trans (Nzoia County)

Best stand categories