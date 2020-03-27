Hoes, buckets, crates and gunny bags can host virus

By CAROL MUTUA

Demand for farm produce has increased significantly this period as most people move to buy or produce in bulk to reduce chances of visiting markets often.

Thus as need for produce such as vegetables grows, most farmers and other actors along the value chain may find themselves throwing caution to the wind in pursuit of profits.

Don’t be the weakest link in the fight against the disease. Here is how you should help:

On the farm

Provide hand-washing facilities or sanitisers for farm workers. You can also do temperature checks if possible using the thermometer gun. Farm workers should also observe social distancing of at least a metre as stipulated by the government.

All farm tools and equipment, which are hand-held, should be sanitised before and after use. Hand-washing facilities or sanitisers should be provided in the toilets and rooms shared by farm workers. Frequent sanitisation of surfaces that are frequently used on the farm or pack house should be done.

If harvesting is being done, workers should sanitise or wash their hands before they start the work. If possible, provide hand gloves and masks to those harvesting.

Crates, buckets or gunny bags used for putting in the produce after harvesting should be sanitised before use.

For farm produce that is washed after harvesting like carrots, tomatoes, beetroot and others, washing should be done with water that has a disinfectant.

Farm collection

Those going to the farm to collect produce and you as the farmer must take precautionary measures to avoid spread of Covid-19. Avoid direct contact with visitors.

Provide hand-washing facilities at the farm gate. You can also do temperature checks at the gate if possible and offer hand gloves and face masks to visitors or ask them to come with their own.

Sanitise all surfaces that come into contact with visitors before and after they leave the farm. If the visitors have a vehicle, it should be sanitised before they load farm produce.

The packaging materials brought by the visitors should also be sanitised before putting in farm produce. Provide hand-washing facilities or sanitiser in the washrooms to be used by visitors.

Vehicles transporting farm produce from the farm to the market

Ensure the driver always sanitises his hands and if possible, put on hand gloves or sanitise the steering wheel and the door frequently.

If the driver is carrying somebody to assist him in offloading, they should keep a metre distance in the vehicle.

Sanitise the vehicle doors regularly, as they are frequently touched, to maintain hygiene and prevent spread of the virus.

On arrival on the farm, the driver and his assistant should sanitise their hands, which should also be repeated at the destination they deliver the farm produce. The vehicle should be sanitised after offloading the produce.

Delivery of farm produce

Minimise personal contact by keeping a metre distance all the time. Hand-washing facilities should be provided. Temperature checks can also be done on the people delivering produce.

When offloading produce, ensure you put on gloves and masks. The containers into which the produce is to be offloaded should be sanitised first before being used. The vehicle or the means of transport used should be sanitised after offloading the produce.

At the market

There should be hand-washing facilities for all the people entering the market and the traders. Buyers and traders must also keep a metre distance.

As a shopper, make sure that the carrier bags you are using are clean and as you shop or sell, avoid holding cash and use mobile money.

Market officials must ensure that it is cleaned and sanitised as required.

This can be at the end of the day or after some hours. Display notices explaining hygiene measures to be taken at conspicuous places in the markets.

If you suspect that you are infected with Covid-19, avoid marketplaces to curb spread of the disease.