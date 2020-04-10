By ANN MACHARIA

The use of WhatsApp and other social media platforms to access agro-extension services has taken root as ownership of smartphones grows.

In many parts of the country, farmers and agriculture experts are particularly in WhatsApp groups, where it only takes a photo of a crop or animal to access reliable advice.

Gone are the days when farmers would have to wait for days for extension officers to visit their farms.

And with the outbreak of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), accessing agro-extension services through the groups has become the best option, with the number of farmers and agriculture experts using them surging as people strive to maintain social distancing.

Some farmers and agriculture experts are in up to 10 groups as they maximise the use of the platforms.

But what does it take for both the farmer and the agronomist or livestock specialist to make the best out of WhatsApp or Facebook groups?

Well, to begin with, as a member of the group, understand its purpose to be able to use it best.

Each group usually has an administrator who should set out its goals, mission and rules that govern its operations, particular to new members.

What I see in most of the groups I am in is that a member sends a number and asks the administrator to add the person, which is not a very good practice.

Only people who are interested in conversations in that particular group should be added, after being vetted.

Each group must have a moderator(s), and in this case this can be the administrator (admin) and or the agriculture experts.

The moderators should have the agriculture technical know-how to help in controlling the conversations.

As a good practice, a well-balanced WhatsApp group should consist of a variety of stakeholders in the value chain.

For instance, for a dairy group, have farmers, cooperative members/leaders, owners of farm-input shops, extension officers, artificial insemination and animal health service providers, milk processors and researchers.

Such a group would help members not only to get useful information and exchange ideas but also network, buy or sell products, share experiences or even learn and exchange knowledge.

Since the groups are meant for learning purposes, using formal language that is well understood by all members should be encouraged.

UNVERIFIED COPY-PASTED FOWARDED CONTENT

Therefore, avoid using ‘x’ in the place of ‘s’ or ‘y’ where ‘why’ should be, as is the case in most social media conservations.

As an agronomist, I find it annoying reading such messages in my group, “What is wrong with my xukuma wk?” to mean, “what is wrong with my sukuma wiki?”

Again, avoid using emojis to accompany your comments or questions as they can be interpreted differently, unless they can be understood the same way by all, for instance, if it is a thumps up.

As a member of the group, stick to the content. For example, if it’s a poultry group, only post things or questions revolving around poultry like feeds, breeds and diseases.

Avoid unverified copy-pasted forwarded messages, memes, jokes, jobs, videos and other unnecessary content that would elicit negative reactions.

Negative comments on ethnicity, religion, race and politics should not be tolerated.

Maintaining helpful WhatsApp groups requires teamwork. Successful groups stick to intended purposes and set a code of conduct.

In the case of a Facebook group, send an advert to the administrator so that he can post for you. This achieves two things: it helps members focus on the group agenda and curbs misuse of the platform when people start advertising all manner of things, including school materials or clothes.

Besides, the administrator will verify the advert and minimise the chances of farmers being conned.

The good thing about selling agricultural products to members in such groups is that the experts therein can help you make a good decision.

For instance, by posting a picture of a cow on sale, the experts can comment on the animal’s dairy score from a simple visual evaluation of her body frame, dairy strength, rear feet and legs as well as the udder. Such discussion can help a farmer make an informed decision.

All members should respect each other's opinions and ideas to prevent creating unnecessary chaos due to individual differences — and ego too. Some people have big egos that they may not want to lose an argument or believe their opinion should carry the day.

UNNECESSARY GRAPHICS AND MEMES

Avoid posting unnecessary graphics and memes to the group. Some farmers claim such posts have been done by their children.

To avoid this, control the use of your phones and probably restrict the applications to prevent children from embarrassing you.

When asking questions, ensure you supply all the information that might help the expert diagnose your problem and provide solutions. There is no harm in taking a picture or video and providing a short brief of the situation.

As you take the picture, be careful to ensure you capture the right pest or disease. Use a camera with a good resolution as this reduces the chances of poor disease identification.

Since the groups are meant to lift up their members, share updates on harvesting, post-harvesting, successful disease elimination, training opportunities and market information, among others.

Such information can help group members identify problems in their locality and prevent adverse events such as pest and disease outbreaks.

Since most of the groups have experts as members, let the specialists proffer answers to farmers’ questions. But there is no harm in adding your thoughts as a farmer, but this should come out as such so that it does not appear you are masquerading as a specialist.

As an agriculture specialist, don’t just wait to answer farmers’ questions — always share content that members will find informative and find interesting.

Thus, take videos while carrying out effective agronomic practices and share with the farmers so that they act as tutorials.

Also, liaise with the agro-dealers to help advise farmers on the right inputs and make it easier to access them.

In any group, you would always find people who go against the set rules despite repeated warnings. As the administrator, don’t hesitate to remove such members from the group to maintain discipline.