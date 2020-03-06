By BRIAN OKINDA

Online portal, Selina Wamucii, which helps agribusinesses and consumers from across the world to buy and import food and agricultural produce from any African country, has now integrated a platform for farmer groups and cooperatives to sell or export directly to markets worldwide.

Farmers across the continent will be able to sell or export their produce by themselves directly to buyers across the world as the platform now melds with cooperatives, farmer groups, agro-processors and other institutions that work directly with smallholder farmers, pastoralists and fishing communities, to link them to markets globally.

“Selina Wamucii now welcomes farmers groups, organisations and processors based in any African country to sign up and start selling their produce directly to a large selection of interested buyers from around the world, who are already using the platform,” said John Oroko, the company’s CEO during the unveiling.

With the new development, farmers can now sell directly on the Selina Wamucii platform as registered, organised groups as the platform enables them to control the entire process –from growing, harvesting to supplying directly to local markets right in their countries, within the continent –intra-Africa or export directly by themselves to markets worldwide.

The farmers have to be organised in groups of active members with the group having a clear leadership structure in place, among other requirements.

STREAMLINES AGRICULTURE VALUE CHAINS

“At Selina Wamucii, we believe all farmers and other producers should be seamlessly connected to markets anywhere in the world regardless of geographical limitations, sizes of farms, facilities or resources. That is why we are building the first truly Pan-African platform for food and agricultural produce, that uses technologies including artificial intelligence, data, and algorithms to streamline the extremely fragmented agricultural supply chains across Africa,” said Mr Oroko.

He added that the platform is currently accessible to farmers in every corner of the continent who will now be able to easily take to market a wide range of Africa’s food and agricultural produce.

“From Cape Verde's mackerel sourced by local fishermen to Madagascar's vanilla grown by family farmers, we are building a marketplace that connects producers to market opportunities regionally and globally, ultimately unlocking opportunities that fuel economic prosperity for millions of farmers and other food producers across the continent,” he said further.

He noted that with a mission to make it easier for buyers from around the world to source family- grown produce, the platform abridges and streamlines agricultural value chains while passing the benefits of an efficient chain to producers and consumers.