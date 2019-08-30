Scientist on a mission to curb deadly aflatoxin

By STANLEY KIMUGE

The small plastic tin placed on a sack of beans resembles any other, until one notices what looks like a digital clock attached to the lid.

The ‘clock’ shows a figure and a percentage and keeps blinking, perhaps affirming the reading.

This is a moisture meter, an innovation of Dr Isaiah Muchilwa, a lecturer at the department of electrical and communications engineering at Moi University.

“I came up with the gadget to assist grain growers curb post-harvest losses,” says Dr Muchilwa at a grocery store in Eldoret, where Seeds of Gold found him showing traders how to use it.