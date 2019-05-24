That banana flower makes tasty vegetable

By CAROLINE WAMBUI

What do you do with your banana flowers? After cutting the fruits, some farmers feed the flowers to their cattle, while others use them as jerrycan lids or dump them on the farm to decompose and make some compost manure.

But do you know that the banana flower, also known as banana heart or banana blossom, makes a nutritious and tasty vegetable?

The teardrop shaped purple flower at the end of the banana fruit cluster has lots of health benefits that most farmers and consumers do not know about, the reason why many regard it as waste.

Agnes Muchiri, a retired Ministry of Agriculture officer in Nyeri County, says the flower can be used as a salad, for making soup, or stew.

So, how does one prepare a meal from the banana blossom?

It starts with selecting a flower that is firm, purple in colour with tight petals, and has no signs of decay.

Then one removes the purplish outer layer, which normally is heavily fibrous, until they reach the tender yummy yellow — green soft core, which, in some cases, is almost white in colour.

Speed is of the essence when preparing the banana blossom as it easily oxidises, turning brown or black fast, if left exposed to air.

Therefore, either sprinkle lemon juice or vinegar on the green soft core, or soak it in salty water. If this is not done, the blossoms once cooked may have a sour taste.

Chop each heart into halves and gently wash the pieces using warm salty water to clear the thick sap, which if not well cleaned makes the food bitter.

Slice thinly and ensure that all the other ingredients are ready for cooking. Then fry just as you do with other vegetables.

But if you are not cooking it immediately, Muchiri advises one to soak it in cold salty water to prevent discolouration.

One can mix the blossom with any other vegetable as preferred, and serve with plenty of foods as desired, says Muchiri, who trains youth in Nyeri on the importance of eating healthy and ‘abandoned’ foods.

According to Muchiri, the vegetable has an aromatic flavour and its taste is similar to that of meat, therefore, good for vegans.

“The vegetable eases digestion and curbs constipation as it is rich in dietary fibre, just like the banana fruit. It’s also rich in iron,” Muchiri says. He recommends it for women, noting, it helps to cut progesterone levels thus reducing menstrual flow.