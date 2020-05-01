Uhuru, Kepsa defend ‘Flowers of Hope’ initiative

By BRIAN OKINDA

More by this Author

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has dismissed claims that the government bought and sent flowers to health workers battling Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

Kepsa chief executive Carole Karuga said the flowers were donated by growers, who have to cut and maintain their crops during the pandemic.

In the campaign 'Flowers of Hope', an initiative of Kepsa alongside the Kenya Flower Council and Elgon Kenya, growers started by taking bouquets of flowers to Kenyatta National, Mbagathi, Pumwani and Mama Lucy and National Spinal Injury hospitals.

“Following the launch in Kenya, the initiative has been expanded to the UK, where Kenya’s world-renowned flowers are a prominent feature on the shelves of all the major supermarkets,” said Karuga in a statement.

Kenya’s flower industry directly employs about 200,000 people, half of whom are women.

“The international floriculture industry is a complex and highly integrated supply chain and when the pandemic chocked international markets particularly in Europe, flower shops closed, and restrictions were imposed resulting in dramatic fall in the demand for flowers,” said Karuga, noting the crops must be maintained despite the situation.

Advertisement

SHOW SOLIDARITY

The flower donations were endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has added a message of goodwill on every bouquet offered.

Yesterday, President Kenyatta defended the initiative, faulting Kenyans on social media who have criticised the government for the donation.

The President noted the country must look ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic will end. The flower sector employs thousands and thousands of Kenyans. And they say people are remembered during challenging times. When the export flower markets will finally open, these recipients will remember the individuals who remembered them during those challenging times and reciprocate by buying their flowers,” she aid.

The flowers sent to the UK seek to bring joy and show solidarity with front-line health workers fighting the pandemic, a move that could in turn boost the sector’s prospects when markets reopen.