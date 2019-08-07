Feedback: Where to source quality seedlings

By SEEDS OF GOLD EXPERTS

ARROWROOT SEEDLINGS

I am looking for arrowroot seedlings, especially the new variety. Please help.

Brian Dan (UoN), Kisumu

Arrowroot is a highly productive and high-value crop that does best in soils with high moisture content throughout its production.

Due to this, it is mostly produced along the streams for optimum yield potential. It requires spacing of about 30cm by 30cm and takes around six months to mature and be ready for harvest.

For quality seedlings, contact Madam Hannah on 0723684523. You can also try Tich Kouma, a CBO in Nyalenda, which multiplies arrowroot seedlings for sale.

Sillus Oduor,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

****

TITHONIA FERTILISER

I would like to get the contacts of Peter Caleb Otieno of the Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soil, Egerton University.

On Saturday January 26, he wrote an article on the many uses of tithonia. I have attempted to use his directions to make organic fertiliser and pesticides from tithonia.

However, I need further information on the same since I am not achieving the end product as described in the article.

Wariara Mugo

Kindly contact me on [email protected] for more detailed information.

Peter Caleb Otieno,

Department of Crops, Horticulture, and Soils, Egerton University.

****

FARMING STRAWBERRY

I am interested in farming strawberry commercially. I need to know more on production per bush, vine or per plant per season, and the relation of the season to a year?

Muchiri

Strawberry farming is one of the most lucrative ventures and it can earn you a good income. Strawberry varieties include Chandler, which is the most popular among farmers and can be exported! Domanil, Pajaro Douglas, Tigio selva, Rabunda, Tri-star and Tribute, among other varieties.

Strawberry thrives in hot climates and does not do well in extremely cold areas. Depending on the variety, good agronomic practices like using drip irrigation and mulching and use of farmyard manure should be employed. The crop takes 70 days to mature and harvesting continues twice a week.

The production can be 30-80kg of strawberry per week on a eighth acre. Strawberry farming has good returns as it goes for Sh200 per kilo. One can harvest the crop for up to three years with good agronomic practices and a temperature of 10°C and 30°C and good type of soils including black cotton, loam and sand. It does not do well in clay soils.

Jayo Manyasi Tracyline,

Department of Crops, Horticulture, and Soils, Egerton University.

****

POULTRY PROJECT PARTNERSHIP

I would like to partner with egg incubator manufacturers/makers in Kenya and help grow the industry. Please advise me on that since I have learnt that all controllers in the market are imported.

Daniel Kihiu

There are many companies and individuals selling incubators in Kenya. You can even make them yourself using locally available gadgets and materials. In the event you want to partner with manufacturers, check for them online, get contacts and reach out.

Dennis Kigiri,

Department of Animal Sciences, Egerton University.

****

I HAVEA NEW TYPE OF BEEHIVE

I am interested in improving beekeeping by introducing a new type of beehive, which I believe is far much better than the current ones in terms of honey harvesting and inspection. Who or which institutions do I contact for advice?

Alois Kimondiu, Makueni

Beekeeping is an interesting business and since the demand for honey is at an all-time high, one requires less labour and investment compared to other livestock sectors and the returns are high.

You have not said which beehive you are using and which ones you propose to introduce. However I have shared your details with a bee expert. You will hear from him.

Dennis Kigiri,

Department of Animal Sciences, Egerton University.

****

I NEED PINKERTON AVOCADO VARIETY

I am interested in growing avocado of the Pinkerton variety. Kindly advise on where I can get genuine seedlings.

Anne Mwangi

Pinkerton avocado is a commercial variety that is grown in a number of countries, with its origin being South Florida. It has a generally thick skin that maintains the green colour when ripe and is easy to peel.

The variety does well in an altitude of 1,500 to 2,000 metres above sea level, with an average annual rainfall of 950mm, well-distributed throughout the year.

It requires well-drained soils with moderate moisture levels and a pH ranging from 5.0 to 6.5. For quality seedlings, contact Kalro on [email protected] OR 0722206988/0736333294.

Sillus Oduor,

Department of Crops, Horticulture, and Soils, Egerton University.

****

I WANT TO GROW TRADITIONAL VEGETABLES

I have a quarter acre in Uthiru, Kabete. I intend to grow traditional vegetables like managu and terere but lack the skills and knowledge to do so. Where can I acquire training?

Samuel

This is a very good venture as most people have turned to traditional vegetables because of their nutrition and health benefits.

You can visit Karlo headquarters at Loresho and they will give you more information on growing of traditional vegetables.

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture, and Crops, Egerton University.

****

GROWING MELONS

How can I receive training on watermelon farming or link me to a farmer growing the crop for exposure?

Paulo Coelho

You can go to the Ministry of Agriculture offices in your county and get the necessary information or they can direct you to a farmer who has successfully grown watermelons.

You can also get the same information from the Karlo branch near you. Remember watermelons are warm season crops and will not do well in cold areas.

Carol Mutua

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Crops, Egerton University

****

FINGERLINGS SELLERS

Kindly furnish me with the names and telephone numbers of those who deal with fingerlings for sale. They should come from Kericho or Nyanza.

Please contact Agro Science Park, Fish Farm Egerton University on 0716573291 or 0716921364.