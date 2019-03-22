Feedback: Why some eggs just don’t hatch

By SEEDS OF GOLD EXPERTS

MY HENS SNORE, CAN'T HATCH EGGS

My hen is snoring and sneezing. Which is the best medicine to give it? Currently, I am using Alisery and Tylodoxy 200.

Second, another of my hens has stayed for more than 21 days without hatching the eggs it is sitting on, what could be the problem?

Macharia Mwangi

The signs on the first hen show a general respiratory disease that could be caused by a number of micro-organisms or poor ventilation.

Microbial infections manifest with such signs among others and broad spectrum antimicrobials should be able to clear the infection.

The drugs you are using should have resolved the problem but you needed to have observed proper administration and ensured that they are taken in the correct dosage, frequency and preparation.

Ventilation of poultry premises also plays a role in respiratory infections. Therefore, ensure proper ventilation and hygiene.

Other drugs that can be used are those containing either Tetraxycline (e.g. Egocin®) or sulphonamides. Viral infections are common with chickens and can manifest with the above signs.

There is no definitive treatment of viral infections but supportive treatment and vaccination are very critical.

Ensure that your chicken is vaccinated against the common diseases that include infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease (gumboro), New Castle disease, fowl pox and fowl typhoid.

Kindly get in touch with a veterinarian to examine the hen and guide on the appropriate management/vaccination protocol.

For the second question, there are a number of reasons eggs fail to hatch. One, it could be that the eggs were not fertilised and, therefore, there has been no development of chicks.

This could be contributed by absence of cocks or low cock to hen ratio or infertility of the breeding cocks.

Second, poor incubation that may arise from bad structure, hen failing to sit on eggs for appropriate time, that is, spending the entire day outside or lack of egg rotation to ensure proper and uniform exposure.

Third, there could be contamination of eggs, which leads to infection of the egg yolk, causing fetal deaths and therefore, there would be no hatching.

On the other hand, hatching time is not exactly 21 days. Some eggs may hatch a day or two earlier or later. So if you are raising your concern on the 22nd day, this is still early but after some days, then this can raise an alarm.

There is usually a bad odour that comes from overstayed eggs. Remotely, gentle shaking of eggs can give an idea on the development process.

Those with fluidly contents are probably unfertilised eggs, those with solid or organised mass with no sounds of foetus may indicate dead chicks. I would recommend regular egg candling to check fetal development.

Dr Ngetich Wyckliff,

Department of Veterinary Surgery, Theriogenology and Medicine (VSTM), Egerton University

I WANT TO START KEEPING SILKWORMS

I am planning to start sericulture farming and I don’t know where to start. What are the requirements?

Elkana Kipkoech

The basic requirements for starting sericulture are land where food for silkworms will be grown and harvested; planting materials which should be a good variety of mulberry cuttings; a hygienic silkworm rearing house; appropriate and approved equipment such as rearing beds, sprayer pump, chopping boards; silkworm eggs obtained from approved breeders; farm equipment such as jembes for digging and weeding and secateurs for pruning and harvesting of leaves.

Finally, you will need some basic training of at least two weeks to master rearing techniques.

Hezekiah Korir

Crops, Horticulture and Soils Department, Egerton University.

A GUIDE TO GROWING TREE TOMATOES

Teach me how to grow tree tomatoes.

Anthony

Both cuttings and seeds may be used for propagation of tree tomatoes. Cuttings develop into a short, bushy plant with low-lying branches while the seeds produce a high-branched, erect tree.

This plant requires well-drained, fertile soils. It cannot tolerate prolonged waterlogged soils, standing water or drought.

Mulching helps conserve moisture and to suppress weeds. However, watering is required during prolonged dry periods.

Pruning of fruited branches is required to get more branches and fruits. Tree tomato starts to bear fruits in about 18 months of planting.

The fruits are usually long-stalked and develop in clusters. The trees are fairly pest resistant and their tough skin protects them from borers.

The fruits are ready to harvest when they develop the characteristic red or yellow colour. These fruits can be stored post-harvest for up to four weeks when refrigerated. Fruits will decay in 10-15 days if kept in the open.

Faith Ndungi,

Department of Human Nutrition, Egerton University.

FOOD PROCESSING

I am interested in food processing and honey production. Who can I consult?

Anne

You did not specify the type of food you want to process. However, you can still engage me on my email [email protected] for further guidance.

For honey production, please contact Japheth Tanui on 0722989014

Godfrey Juma Were,

Department of Food Science and Technology, Egerton University.

FEEDING IN-CALF COW

I am a resident of Kericho County. I need your assistance on:

1. How different should my one month in-calf heifer fodder be?

2. Can you recommend a list of fodder crops locally available and their formulation matrix for adequate nutrients?

Felix (millennial farmer)

Dairy nutrition is an important and interesting topic to understand. Good farm planning ensures that the farm has sufficient high quality feeds throughout the year.

This is achieved through feed conservation. There are many grass species that you can plant for your cows, namely napier, Kikuyu, oats, Rhodes, fodder maize and sorghum and brachiaria.

You can also have legumes like desmodium, lucerne, sweet potato vines, vetch, and leguminous trees like caliandra and sesbania.

Combination of this together with dairy meal supplementation containing maize germ, maize, bran, wheat pollard, cotton seed cake, sunflower cake, soybean cake, and fish meal ensure that your in-calf heifer has its calf grow and develop well and gives you a healthy calf.

An animal nutritionist will help you with formulation.