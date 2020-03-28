By Francis Mureithi

To many, just a mention of the word Mau Narok conjures an image of lush green area in Nakuru County that is best known as Kenya’s food basket.

The expansive fertile land is considered as Kenya's granary. Countries such as Uganda import carrots from the region.

Apart from carrots, the area is known for potato, cabbage, maize farming besides sheep rearing.

BARLEY FARMING

Unknown to many, the hills of Mau Narok is also a fertile ground of the lucrative barley farming that has changed the lives of many locals.

Beer makers East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has entered into contract farming with farmers in the region and this has improved production.

One of the farmers who is enjoying the benefits of contract barley growing is Mr Kimursoi Nkaiwatei.

Mr Nkaiwatei has been growing barley for nearly 50 years. He started growing the crop in 1974 at a time when maize and wheat were the preferred cash crops.

“It is a long journey. I was still a young man when I opted to grow barley on my 26 acres of land,” he said.

To grow barley, one must prepare the land well by killing weeds using herbicides followed by ploughing and harrowing.

FERTILISER RATIO

One acre needs some 30-40kg of seeds depending on variety. The recommended fertiliser ratio is 175kg per acre.

Spacing between the rows is 20cm while from one plant to another is 10cm. Top-dressing is done at 50kg per acre depending. Fungicides are applied 35 days after planting, while foliar feed is applied before flowering.

And as his profit margin increased with every harvest, Mr Nkaiwatei increased his acreage to 200 acres as demand for the barley by EABL increased.

“When I reflect on how I started the venture, I have no regrets. My farming has expanded and those farmers who were reluctant to grow barley have joined me,” he added.

Barley growing has transformed his life, making him lay a strong foundation for his children.

“I have constructed a permanent house and all my 22 children have acquired university education, something I never dreamt of achieving,” said Mr Nkaiwatei.

He says the credit facility offered by the brewer has enabled him get seeds and fertiliser.

“The loan repayment is stress free as it is deducted from my payment and what is left after deductions is enough to sustain my family,” he says.

Hundreds of farmers are now supplying the company with high quality grain for the brewing of beer.

“As a company, our commitment is to source over 80 per cent of raw materials from local farmers as one way of improving production and empowering them to eradicate poverty,” said East Africa Malting Limited (EAML) General Manager Lawrence Maina.

Last year, EABL paid barley farmers over Sh1 billion. According to statistics, about 60 per cent of barley processed by the company come from Mau Narok region. Last year, the company processed more than 40,000 tonnes of barley from the region.

But what is the secret of rapid production in recent years?

NEW VARIETIES

“This output can be attributed to the introduction of new grain varieties to our farmers – grace and aliciana which have led to the production of higher yields and greater resistance to water logging,” says Mr Maina.

Another successful farmer in the region is Ms Beth Njeri.

“The two new varieties of barely are a game changer. Since I started planting aliciana variety, my yield has increased to 2,200kg per acre,” says Ms Njeri.

The grace variety yields about 1,500 kg per acre. But the increased production of high quality grain has been as a result of intensive research at agricultural subsidiary East Africa Malting Limited.

“These high yielding varieties are as a result of heavy investment in research by EABL, this has translated into more money into the pockets of farmers and good quality malting material for the company and high quality beer for our consumers,” said Maina.

The official assured farmers of EABL’s commitment to continue improving its agronomical systems.

“Our ultimate goal is to create sustainable relationship, that is beneficial to all along the value chain,” added Mr Maina.

One of the longest barley farmers in the region, Mr David Kilesi who started farming in 1972, said the supply of quality seeds and availability of extension officers has turned around farming in the region.

SEAMLESS SUPPLY

“The secret of success is seamless supply of quality seeds, and the extension officers who advise us on best farming practices and the purchase of our produce at good prices by KBL,” said Mr Kilesi who is also the chairman of the Barley Gowers Association of Kenya.

While many young people are not interested in farming, in Mau Narok, the farmers have encouraged their children to follow in their footsteps.

“The extension officers have also trained our children on barley farming and are now planting the cash crop,” said Mr Kilesi.

The annual farmers’ field days have seen about 85 per cent of the farmers in the region to embrace barley farming.

SEED DRESSERS

“Farmers’ field days are critical as farmers learn tips on how to cultivate, seed rates, fertiliser usage, recommended insecticides, fungicides, herbicides to be used on barley and seed dressers,” added Maina.

For one to be contracted, the farm, which should be at least 15 acres for the purposes of mechanisation. It should also be within the barley growing zone.

However, barley farming has had its share of challenges and top on the list being resistance to pesticides, weeds and erratic weather patterns.

Diseases like net blotch, scald, barley yellow dwarf virus and leaf rust are also a problem while pests include Russian wheat aphid, according to Geoffrey Ochula, the research and liaison manager at EAML.