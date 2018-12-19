Using sexed semen from local bulls now possible

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author

Dr Arthur Onudi is a researcher and a veterinary consultant on Heiferplus, a technology that can be used to sex local bull semen. He spoke to Elizabeth Ojina

What are some of the challenges dairy farmers face during breeding?

The biggest is lack of high value genetics at an affordable price. The cost of sexed-semen for heifer production is high yet a number of farmers record low conception rates.

Besides, some of the products can only be used on heifers only. Farmers also lack affordable, appropriate fodder and supplementary feeds to maximise production from quality genetics.

What are some of the technologies available for farmers to bridge the gap in breeding?

Available technologies include use of Heiferplus to produce female animals at an affordable price. Farmers have the option of using available sexed-semen from local bulls which have some level of immunity to local diseases.

Since all conventional semen can be sexed by the cow-side, the technology increases the horizon of choice of bulls. In conventionally sexed-semen, the bull is chosen by the manufacturer.

How does this technology work?

The mode of action is simple. In the sperm, there is X-bearing chromosome (female) and Y-bearing chromosome (male).

If you mix the sperm with this technology, within the reproductive tract of the cow, the product enhances the activity of X-chromosome resulting in fertilisation of the egg to increase chances of getting female calves only.

There are different formulations for other farm animals like pigs, goats, dogs and others.