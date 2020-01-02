By NATION TEAM

Several governors have promised to clear pending bills in the New Year, amid the National Treasury's threat to tighten the noose around counties that had not done so as at June 2019.

According to the National Treasury, only Nyeri and Laikipia counties made their payments on time.

Several county chiefs have since spoken to the Nation about a commitment to paying their debts and development in sectors including agriculture, health, transport, business and vocational training.

NYERI'S PLEDGES

In Nyeri, Governor Mutahi Kahiga said his administration inherited Sh711 million in pending bills, all of which have been paid.

“We inherited an overwhelming portfolio from the previous government but in two years managed to be among the 12 counties that have cleared all their bills,” Mr Kahiga said.

He said Nyeri intends to go big in agriculture by improving coffee, tea and milk production.

In his New Year address, Mr Kahiga said more funds will be allocated to agriculture, the focus being coffee, tea and milk production.

“We will be introducing new, enhanced and more productive tea varieties, improving coffee production by seeking subsidised inputs and pushing the government to fully operationalise the cherry fund,” he said.

Mr Kahiga further said his administration will purchase new vehicles for officers to enhance extension of services to rural areas.

“We intend to purchase six vehicles to reach farmers with AI services. This will help enhance our breeds and ultimately increase production,” the governor said.

He called on leaders to tone down the political rhetoric, saying they can implement their plans peacefully.

LAIKIPIA'S WARNING

In Laikipia, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said his administration owes contractors and suppliers about Sh30 million.

Mr Muriithi appealed to the National Treasury to partner with counties to end the impasse on pending bills.

"I caution the National Treasury against using its power to muzzle counties [instead of] a remedy. It should partner with counties to look for solutions for financing. It should support devolution, not suppress it," the governor said.

Mr Muriithi said his administration inherited unpaid bills of more than Sh600 million so he took time to verify them.

He said the county is looking forward to growing its local revenue so as to fund more development.

"We have ensured that all work processes are digitised through an integrated county management system, where staff fill weekly time sheets of their work based on approved plans," he said.

Mr Muriithi said his administration achieved a local revenue growth of Sh211.5 million and surpassed its collection target by Sh19.5 million in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The administration had set a target of Sh800 million by June 30, 2019 but realised Sh819.5 million.

Laikipia is aiming to collect a revenue of Sh1 billion in the current financial year, which means it must tighten the rope to rake in an additional Sh180.5 million.

On development, the governor said his administration expects to boost agricultural production through irrigation and lay emphasis on health, roads, enterprise and vocational training.

"We have a robust pipeline of water projects intended for agriculture and domestic use. In the last two years, we managed to increase the area of irrigation for small holder farmers to nearly 10,000 acres," he said.

"Our plan is to increase this to 50,000 acres and attain agricultural growth particularly driven by water for production."

KIRINYAGA'S REVIEW

In Kirinyaga, Governor Anne Waiguru said her administration is keen on clearing all bills from the previous regime, most of which were disputed due to irregularities.

"My government reviewed the bills with the office of the auditor-general. Several of them remain questionable," she said.

"Following Treasury’s communication on pending bills, my team reviewed the figures with the relevant authorities and the amount of undisputed bills approved was agreed on."

The governor said money was allocated in the supplementary budget to the payment of bills in the first quarter.

“The rest of the disputed bills are still under review. Once approved by relevant authorities, the county shall comply and ensure they are paid," Ms Waiguru said.

ISIOLO'S PLAN

In Isiolo, County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo said they had no issues with Treasury’s move to tighten the noose as they came up with a plan to pay Sh350 million in the current financial year.

“We have allocated Sh150 million in the current budget to start clearing the bills and will allocate Sh200 million in the supplementary budget. The plan has already been approved by Treasury,” Dr Galgalo told the Nation on phone.

He said the move will affect county operations and Governor Mohamed Kuti's flagship projects, including the modern market, stadium and county headquarters.

“There will be budget cuts which will affect service delivery and completion of the flagship projects,” he noted.