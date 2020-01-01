By GEORGE MUNENE

Residents of Isiolo and Marsabit counties have so far surrendered 318 guns and 1,011 bullets.

Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru said the residents have cooperated with security agencies since the mop-up of illegal arms began.

He thanked them for making use of the amnesty the government offered.

SECURITY THREAT

Mr Nakoru said the government is determined to recover and destroy all illegal weapons since they are used in crimes, hence are a major security threat.

"We told them there is no need to own guns since the government is capable of providing security in the entire region," he said in Embu town.

The commissioner told those yet to give up their firearms to do so “because the government does not want to use force”.