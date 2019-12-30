Alarm as locusts invade northern Kenya

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Residents of Wajir and Mandera Counties have raised the alarm after swarms of desert locusts invaded parts of northern Kenya from neighbouring countries on Sunday.

The residents who rely on pastoralism are now worried about their livelihoods after entry of millions of the destructive pests which are threatening to wipe out vast grasslands.

Early this month, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned that desert locusts which had hit Ethiopia and Somalia would spread to other Eastern Africa countries including Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya and South Sudan if early and sustained measures are not taken.

In some parts of Ethiopia, farmers reported that the flying pests had decimated nearly 100 per cent of their crops.

According to residents, the locusts entered Kenya from the eastern side of Somalia and settled in Kotulo area, Wajir County around 4:30 pm.

Information from Wajir County Department of Agriculture indicates that they moved for close to two hours in the area before settling 8-10 kilometers away from Kutulo town which seats on the border of Wajir and Mandera.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Nation, Hassan Gure - an official from the agricultural department - said locusts cleared the area of all vegetation from the ground to the trees.

He said about 15-30 kilometres of the entire area visited by residents this morning had been affected by the pests leaving the area without a single vegetation.

"All the grass, shrubs and leaves from trees in the area have been wiped out by the locusts," he said.

SHOUTING, HOOTING

He added that a section of residents had been dispatched to the area to get rid of the pests by use of localised methods including shouting, hooting vehicles and striking metal objects to scare them away.

He added that residents had also employed reading of the Quran to clear the area of the pests.

"For now, we are using what we have at our disposal but a more efficient method needed to be put in place including use of aerial spraying," he said.

According to reports on the ground, another swarm of locusts was reported to have crossed into the country from Ethiopia two days ago before settling in Elwak-Somalia but was successfully repelled by residents before migrating to the south along the border of Kenya and Somalia.

The third batch is said to be migrating from Mandera North and has moved past river Daawa and settled in Dhaamdintu area.

WORST INVASION

According to FAO, tens of thousands of hectares of land is being destroyed as desert locusts hit neighbouring Somalia, in what has been termed as worst invasion in 25 years.

FAO indicated that locusts have damaged about 70,000 hectares of farmland in Somalia and eastern Ethiopia, threatening food security in the countries.

Reports say that a section of residents in Somalia had resorted to eating the locusts as the country battles their spread.

A desert locust can consume roughly its own weight in fresh food per day, about two grammes' worth.

FAO categorises the desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria) as a dangerous migratory pest capable of flying up to 150 kilometres a day, assisted by wind.

A 1 km² size swarm contains about 40 million locusts, which eat the same amount of food in one day as about 35,000 people, 20 camels or six elephants.