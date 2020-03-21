Coronavirus: ACK bishop says some orders are impractical

Weddings, funerals and funds drive were also suspended for 30 days.

An Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishop in Nyanza region has termed as impractical and illegal directives being issued by various county governments in the wake of the Corona virus cases.

Speaking to Nation on Friday, Bishop David Kodia of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) said most of the orders were not anchored in law and cannot be implemented.

The bishop, who leads the Bondo diocese, cited banning of church services by some county bosses as illegal.

"The national government should have a policy guiding what should be done. There is lack of a coordinated approach leaving Kenyans confused," he said.

The bishop said it was also impractical to have people buried the same day in some communities because of culture.

"To some communities, funeral is a cultural issue. If one dies in Nairobi for example, can you have them buried the same day when the body must be ferried to his or her rural home," he said.

He said that while it is okay for the government to give precautionary measures, such steps should be implemented without adversely disrupting citizens’ normal life.

"There is need to consult key stakeholders before some of the directives are made and every declaration should be anchored in law," he said.

Some counties announced mortuaries will be closed advised that burial of the dead be done soon after death.

Homa Bay Commissioner Yatich Kipemei ordered all security enforcers to patrol major towns in the county and arrest bar owner who continue to operate during the temporary suspension of all social gathering.

Earlier this week, Homa Bay county government ordered closure of all social joints including bars and nightclubs. Weddings, funerals and funds drive were also suspended for 30 days.

Governor Cyprian Awiti said groups of more than 15 people will not be allowed to gather in one place.

But some bars and nightclubs were still operating by Thursday night.