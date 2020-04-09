By JOSEPH NDUNDA

More by this Author

Catholic priest Richard Oduor will spend four days in the police cells pending his arraignment on charges of knowingly spreading the coronavirus.

Police officers arrested Fr Oduor at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi County on Thursday, after he was discharged following his recovery.

He was taken to Kilimani Police Station and will be arraigned on Tuesday after the Easter holiday.

CHARGES

Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo said the Rome-based priest will face charges similar to those against Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi – knowingly spreading the deadly Covid-19 disease.

“Having healed, and since it is believed he spread the disease [knowingly], the law must take its course," Mr Ndolo said.

Advertisement

"We have arrested him [and will arraign] him as soon as possible. By the time he is arraigned, it will be clear whether he spread the disease or not but those are the charges we have in mind.”

WHAT HAPPENED

Fr Oduor jetted into the country on March 10 and was screened and cleared at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

It is said that he stayed with a relative in Utawala, Nairobi, before travelling to Ugunja in Siaya County on March 14 and attending a funeral.

Reports also indicate that he travelled upcountry and conducted a mass before returning to Nairobi, where he fell ill.

The priest was traced days later after members of the public raised concerns.