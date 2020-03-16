By NATION TEAM

Counties have stepped up measures to deal with any cases of the dreaded novel coronavirus, especially after the national government announced that three people have tested positive in Kenya.

In Tharaka-Nithi, four main health facilities – Chuka County Referral Hospital, Marimanti, Magutuni and Kibunga sub-county hospitals – already have coronavirus isolation wards.

The Nation established that the isolation and treatment ward at the referral hospital has 16 beds which are placed about one meter apart.

There are also boxes full of masks, disinfectants, sterilisers and drugs stored in a room in the ward in readiness for any Covid-19 patients.

SELF-CONTAINED WARDS

The wards are self-contained with sanitation facilities to ensure that patients remain inside to avoid mingling with other people.

The hospital’s administrator, Mr Boniface Kainga, told the Nation that the set-up is the same in isolation wards in the other hospitals.

He said that already, enough medical officers have been prepared to handle any possible outbreak of the deadly virus.

He said there are also vehicles and drivers on standby to respond to any reported case.

“We have put in place all the necessary measures to ensure that we respond to any case on time and efficiently to avoid further spread,” said Mr Kainga.

Governor Muthomi Njuki on Friday directed PCEA Chogoria Hospital, Komarock Modern Healthcare and St Orsola Hospital – which are private facilities – to also set up isolation wards.

FULLY PREPARED

Kirinyaga County has also established two isolation wards at Sagana and Kerugoya hospitals which can handle 40 patients.

County Medical Director George Karoki said they are fully prepared to handle the disease in case it is reported there.

"We have isolation wards which are ready for use if we get patients suffering from the disease," he noted.

He observed that the disease is real and that the county government is on high alert.

Dr Karoki revealed that health staff in all the 65 health facilities in the region have been trained on how to handle the disease.

"We had to train all our health staff so that they can be well prepared and well equipped to respond to emergencies," he added.

PATIENT MONITORS

In Meru, the Meru Level Five Hospital has a 20-bed isolation and treatment ward for coronavirus as part of preparedness to handle the disease.

Meru Level Five Hospital CEO James Kirimi said following the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kenya, the county is ready to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr Kirimi said the ward is being fitted with patient monitors and oxygen supply for efficient treatment.

“In terms of training, we have sensitised more than 30 health workers, with support from the Centre for Disease Control. We are therefore capable of controlling this disease in case a patient is brought to us,” Dr Kirimi said.

TECHNICAL TEAM

Meru Health Chief Officer Kanana Kimonye said a technical committee has been put in place to coordinate preparedness.

“We are also preparing more isolation wards in level four facilities as advised by the ministry. We have also received protective equipment and expect more in the coming days,” she said.

Various public meetings including fundraisers which were to be held over the weekend were cancelled.

Deputy President William Ruto was to hold meetings in Igembe South and Tigania East but they were cancelled.

At the same time, supermarkets, grocery markets and other public facilities in Meru which do not comply with hygiene guidelines will be shut down.

FOOD VENDORS OUT

Making the announcement on Monday, Meru County Commissioner Allan Machari also ordered food vendors out of the streets.

He was speaking on behalf of a coronavirus management committee which also includes Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Mr Machari directed traders in large open air markets, supermarkets and matatu operators to ensure they have handwashing facilities or sanitisers for customers.

NYERI NIGHTCLUBS

In Nyeri, Governor Mutahi Kahiga on Monday ordered all bars and nightclubs to close by 10pm in a bid to control the possible spread of the deadly virus.

Governor Kahiga said the county has also hired three medical personnel who previously served in Liberia during the Ebola crisis. They will be stationed at the Mt Kenya Level IV Hospital’s isolation ward.

He said his administration will spend Sh15 million to buy hand sanitisers and cleaning agents for use in factories, markets and tea collection centres.

PUBLIC GATHERINGS

In the North Rift, public health officials and administrators have come up with a raft of measures aimed at containing any possible spread of the deadly coronavirus which has caused panic among the residents.

Night clubs have been ordered to stop operations while handwashing equipment and sanitiser have been introduced in bus terminuses.

There has also been a crackdown on public gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said that his administration has reached an agreement with matatu operators to decongest terminuses as a preventive measure.

NO HANDSHAKES

“We have banned all the night clubs and public gatherings. There are no handshakes in this county until further notice. People should also not hug. We should greet each other by waving,” said the governor.

He said an emergency response committee comprising members of the county assembly and the executive has been formed to tackle the virus. It has also been tasked with setting up an isolation centre at Kamalel Hospital.

“We also are working with the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to ensure that experts and our personnel are on high alert in case of any incidents,” he added.

QUARANTINED

In Nandi, the presence of two Chinese nationals caused panic after doctors screened them for coronavirus.

The two will remain in isolation at the site of the company they are working for, following a directive from authorities.

Nandi County Commissioner Kutshua Olak said the county is working with the national government to handle the situation.

“Their presence is being handled by the county government’s Health department,” said Mr Olak.