Ms Dola assured the residents that police patrols have been intensified in Kisumu and its environs.

Kisumu County Commissioner Pauline Dola said 20 suspects had been arrested in the past two weeks.

By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

By DONNA ATOLA

More by this Author

The rise in crime, sexual and gender based- violence in Kisumu dominated Madaraka Day speeches at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Grounds on Saturday.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson Caren Oloo raised concerns about the alarming rise of rape cases, molestation of children and crime targeting women in sprawling Nyalenda slums.

TOILETS

She said a gang, which has been hiding in toilets in the area and attacking women at night, has made locals fear visiting the amenities. She called on the police to intensify patrols in the area.

“Nyalenda residents are no longer comfortable to allow their daughters visit toilets at night. We are living in fear,” she said.

“The crimes targeting women and children in Nyalenda must stop,” Ms Oloo said.

Her remarks came a fortnight after Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Rachel Shebesh led a delegation to flush out serial rapists in Nyalenda slums.

RAPISTS

Ms Pauline Kwacha, a member of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake also blamed some women for covering up acts of molestation of children by close relatives.”

Kisumu County Commissioner Pauline Dola said 20 suspects had been arrested in the past two weeks.

Among those arrested, the county commissioner said, were five hardcore criminals who will be taken to court next week.

“We have in custody five hardcore criminals who have been on the run for a long time, they will be charged in court next week,” said Ms Dola who also urged the public to give the county security team information to help apprehend suspects.

Ms Dola assured the residents that police patrols have been intensified in Kisumu and its environs.

ARREST CHILDREN

In Vihiga, County Commissioner Susan Waweru directed all chiefs and their assistants to arrest all children who are not in school.

Speaking at the Municipal Grounds in Mbale, Mrs Waweru told the administrators to identify children with criminal records for admission at Shikutsa Children's Remand Centre in Kakamega.

Mrs Waweru, who read President Uhuru Kenyatta's Madaraka Day speech, said the recent wave of crime had led to murders and robberies with the latest one in Kilingili that left six night guards killed.

She said it was time for the administrators to take charge after investigations revealed children as young as 12 years are involved in crime.

"Chiefs and their assistants should fish out children and take them to school, those with criminal records will be taken to Shikutsa for remand," said Mrs Waweru who directed the administrators to report back to her next week.

PROGRESS

“If we find children wandering about, they will be arrested, their parents, too, will be picked. Parenting is a God given responsibility," she said.

In the recent past, detectives have nabbed about nine people from the county over links to Kilingili murders.