Mombasa and Kilifi County residents will have to do without water in their taps after electricity supply to the main pump station was cut off for a second time in a week over unpaid bills.

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company (Mowassco) issued a statement warning about the interruption of flow following a failure by Malindi and Kilifi water distributors to pay Sh2 million.

"We would like to inform our esteemed customers about the interruption of water supply due to disconnection of electricity at the Baricho Main Pump Station. This is due to non-payment of bills by both the Malindi Water and Sewerage Company and the Kilifi Water and Sewerage Company, which had committed to pay Sh2 million arrears by Wednesday, June 5, 2019," reads the statement.

AFFECTED AREAS

Mowassco said while it has no pending power bills, city dwellers will be affected by the disconnection because of the shared switch at Baricho.

Those living in Kiembeni, Kisauni, Bamburi, Shanzu, Bombolulu, Kisimani, Kongowea, VOK, Nyali, Mishomoroni and the Island will be the most affected.

"We are working round the clock to come into an amicable and sustainable solution to this problem including exploring the possibility of separation of switches by Kenya Power," Mowassco said.

A week ago, electricity was cut off at Baricho with Kenya Power demanding to be paid Sh16,486,498 it is owed by the three water companies.

However, the supply was soon restored after a protest by Mowassco which said it cleared its dues. An agreement was also reached as condition for reconnection with Malindi and Kilifi agreeing to pay Sh2 million as part of their arrears by June 5.

Kenya Power corporate communication officer Mr Kevin Sang confirmed to the Nation that power supply was restored after the said agreement was reached.

METERS

Mowascco Managing Director Anthony Njaramba now says they would push for a separation of power meters for the three water companies at Baricho.