Collins Rutto, 21, was in deep thought, wondering what to do next after the government called off the search for people missing after last Saturday’s landslides and flash floods in Chesogon along Marakwet-Pokot border.

His brother Paul Suter, 25, is still missing almost a week after one of the deadliest natural tragedies to ever hit the area.

“The heavy rains started at around 3 pm on Saturday and went on for almost three hours. Around 5 pm, we started feeling the ground shaking. We could also hear people screaming, so my brother dashed out of his house, which is not far from mine, to check what was happening,” Rutto, of Kakiso village, told the Sunday Nation.

What they did not know was that the ground near their home was already sliding down. Suter was swept downhill as he rushed out and he has never been seen since then.

“He was just curious and wanted to know what was happening around his house and whether they were safe,” said Rutto, who is currently camping at Wewo Primary School in Embobut.

Although Rutto was lucky to escape the tragedy with his wife and children, the probable loss of his brother has been too tough to handle.

“He always looked after us when we were younger, I hope he will be found safe,” Rutto said. His mother, Rael Rutto, also lost her house.

He said after the rains, he heard several people screaming saying their family members had gone with the mudslides downhill.

“People were screaming everywhere. We met shortly and we decided to check the neighbouring families if they survived. It is then that we realised many people had been affected,” he said.

The residents insisted that 23 people are still missing although the government gave 17 unaccounted for and 18 dead.

Most of the missing are school-going children from Kipchumwa location in Endo ward, Marakwet East constituency.

For Ms Susan Suter, her niece Chelimo Korir is yet to be found despite frantic efforts led by the KDF on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She said Chelimo was among guests who were at a pre-wedding ceremony at one of the homes in their village and was swept away by the landslides as she returned home.

Earlier reports were that all those who were attending the ceremony were among the missing. This was, however, dismissed by local leaders, who said people had already dispersed by the time the landslides began.

“My sister Talaa and her husband have been trying to look for her. They have not had peace,” said Ms Suter.

Francis Kipkura said his brother-in-law, Elkana Toroitich, was nowhere to be found.

“Trouble started around 5pm after hours of heavy rainfall. We started feeling the earth shake and before we knew it there were landslides. We have not seen him since then,” said Kipkura, from Kasimai village.

Most people have decided to look for their missing kin themselves after the government abandoned the search on Thursday.

Residents said they would not relent until they find the bodies so that they can accord them proper burials. David Chelang’a, the headteacher of Cheptany Primary School, confirmed that parents have reported four missing children who studied at the school.

“Two of the children missing are candidates. The other two are from classes seven and two,” he said.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, who called off the search, said they had done thorough checks.

“We have found decimated body parts and it just shows the painful experience they went through. Most of the affected live uphill and they came down with the rocks and water, the bodies were totally battered,” said Mr Natembeya.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said it was saddening that the search had been called off with many people still missing.

“It is very sad that the regional commissioner has called off the search. Very unfortunate for the State to give up so fast. Even then we have supported our local men to continue the search and this (Thursday) afternoon they have found one body,” said Mr Murkomen, also the Senate majority leader.

The chairman of the displaced in Wewo, Mr Francis Murkomen, said they are yet to get adequate food leaving most of them begging for food in the neighbouring villages.

He said with the hundreds forced to stay in the school, the chances of outbreak of the coronavirus was higher.