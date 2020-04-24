By IAN BYRON

Violent criminal gangs have re-emerged in Migori and Vihiga counties, where they are carrying out robberies and terrorising residents at night.

In Vihiga, three suspected robbers were killed by a mob at Chamakanga trading centre after a foiled robbery attempt that targeted three homes. They struck at about 4am.

In Migori County, the Oruba neighbourhood and Masara town in Suna West sub-county are most affected.

The incidents add to the re-emergence of rising insecurity cases during curfews, when it is quiet and there are no police in sight.

WELL-COORDINATED

Locals who spoke to the Nation said the gangs are well coordinated.

They engage police in cat-and-mouse games, closely monitoring their patrols and raiding business premise after another as soon as the officers leave.

Some engage police in running battles along the streets to cause confusion.

Mr Phillip Okumu, a resident, wondered how the gangs have managed to beat police dragnets so well for so long, and how they could be daring enough to break into shops metres from a police station.

“It is sad and ironic that we are falling victim to burglaries just meters from the police station yet the officers patrol during the curfew, even beating up innocent people,” said Mr Okumu.

POLICE BLAMED

Churches have not been spared.

On Sunday, thieves broke into a local church in Masara and made away with a public address system and assorted electronics.

Residential houses and hotels have not been spared either, with locals accusing police officers of laxity, despite the constant patrols.

“We have both the police and the area leadership to blame for the complacency because the incidents occur when civilians are indoors. With the curfew, locals are entrusting their property to law enforcers even more, yet they seem to be doing little,” lamented Mr Ben Migore, a resident of Suna West Sub-county.

Mr Ken Odongo, a resident of Oruba, said he felt helpless, and called on police to enhance patrols and arrest the culprits.

“It is unfortunate that police do not want civilians to roam in the night yet our property remains at stake. It is high time our leaders delved fully into the issue,” he said.

Mr Erick Dagama observed that the local MP “sits on the security committee at the National Assembly yet the situation back here is dire”.

"He should be at the forefront in fighting the wave of lawlessness in his constituency,” he said.

POLICE COMMENT

Migori County Commissioner Joseph Rotich said police had heightened surveillance.

He noted that there were a few cases in the county where criminals had taken advantage of the curfew to steal.

“All officers should remain vigilant and ensure civilians do not lose property during the curfew. They should address the runaway insecurity in Masara town expeditiously,” he said.

The burglary incidents and robberies come a few months after residents raised the alarm over a machete-wielding gang that wreaked havoc in the hotspot areas, waylaying passers-by and robbing them.

In February, a 35-year-old woman survived a gang attack as she left home for work at dawn.

EX-CONVICTS

Two of the suspects killed in Vihiga were ex-convicts released from Kodiaga Prison in February after serving their jail terms.

Sabatia divisional police commander (OCPD) Charles Muthui said the three were detained by residents awakened by distress calls from the homes that had been attacked.

Two died at the scene of the attack and one while police rushed him to Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale. The bodies were taken to that hospital's mortuary.

Mr Muthui said the suspects had killed a pig and stolen three chickens and several household items by the time they were caught.

Three days earlier, criminals had broken into two shops in the neighbouring Mudete trading centre and stolen property valued at over Sh100,000.