Heavy rains leave trail of destruction - PHOTOS

By NATION TEAM

Flash floods have hit residents of West Pokot, Narok and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties hard over the weekend, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

Images streaming in from disaster-hit areas paint a picture of devastation as residents struggle with landslides, swollen rivers and destroyed roads that have left certain areas inaccessible.

Youths rescuing a cow in a flooded area at Chesegon area, West Pokot County where floods happened on Saturday. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Survivors of floods at Chesegon area, West Pokot County where floods hit on Saturday. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A vehicle carrying security officers stuck in water at River Cheper in West Pokot county is pulled by a caterpillar. The vehicle is heading to Chesegon area where floods have happened. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo pointing at destroyed houses at Chesegon area along the West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet border. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo (centre) with locals on a rescue mission at Chesegon area along the West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet border. PHOTO | OSCAR KAKAI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Narok County, a three-year old boy was buried alive after mudslides hit Pampanik village, Oldonyo Ngiro Location on Friday night.

The rest of his family was lucky to survive the disaster.

The house where a 3-year-old child was buried alive in Pambanik village, Narok South Sub-county following a mudslide is seen on April 18, 2020. PHOTO | GEORGE SAYAGIE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NAIVASHA DROWNING

In Naivasha town, an unidentified man drowned after he was swept away by flash floods on Saturday night.

Police suspect the victim might have slipped and fell inside an open tunnel at Industrial Area Estate after heavy rainfall throughout the night.

Sub-county police commander Samuel Waweru said the body was found floating in a trench

"We highly suspect man was swept away by raging waters, leading to his death," said Mr Waweru.

Naivasha town experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night, leading to flash floods.

WEATHERMAN WARNING

The weatherman had this week urged Kenyans to brace themselves for heavy rainfall, warning that it may result in flooding and landslides in some parts of the country..

The Kenya Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall of more than 30mm was expected over western, central region including Nairobi area and the coastal region of Kenya.

Motorists drive past flood water in Nairobi on April 18, 2020 after rains in the city. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The weatherman had said areas likely to be worst hit were Kwale, Kilifi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Mombasa, Lamu, Tana-River, Taita Taveta, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Narok, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu among other counties.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lighting strikes," said the Director of Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura.