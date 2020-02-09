Cases of human-wildlife conflict have recently increased in the region.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

A 36-year old fisherman was on Saturday night attacked and killed by a hippo in Usoma Beach, Kisumu County.

Mr Abubakar Iddi was on a fishing expedition according to his brother Musa Ali.

The family and relatives got worried and launched a search when Mr Iddi failed to return home by 9 pm.

“We found his boat in Usoma beach,” said Mr Ali.

CHEST INJURIES

Mr Iddi’s body, which had chest injuries, was found near the boat which had his fishing gear.

"His chest and abdomen had severe injuries, a sign that a hippopotamus had bitten him,” said Mr Ali.

Also missing was one of the victim's legs. Cases of human-wildlife conflict have recently increased in the region.

Mr Ali said this was the second family member to have been killed by a hippo.

“Two years ago, my first cousin survived a crocodile attack but he was later killed by a hippo in Usoma. The government has neither compensated nor done anything to protect us,” said Mr Ali.

Through their Beach Management Unit Chairman Shaibu Ochieng, the residents blamed the Kenya Wildlife Services for failing to control the animals that are increasingly becoming a threat to their lives.