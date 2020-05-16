Judges say MPs can overrule revenue body allocation to counties

The Council of Governors moved to the Supreme Court in July last year seeking an advisory opinion on how revenue should be shared between counties and the national government after the National Assembly disregarded CRA recommendations.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

The Supreme Court has ruled that recommendations by the Commission on Revenue Allocation to Parliament on sharing money with counties are not binding.

This follows a majority decision by Supreme Court judges Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola. Chief Justice David Maraga and Justice Njoki Ndung’u were the other judges in the case.

“It is our considered opinion that the recommendations by CRA are not binding upon either the National Assembly or the Senate. What the two Houses cannot do, however, is to ignore or casually deal with them.

"To hold otherwise would elevate the commission above Parliament in the legislative chain,” the three judges ruled.

The matter was taken to the top court by the Council of Governors following a stalemate between the Senate and National Assembly over money allocated to counties.

The judges further ruled that the apex court is not the appropriate forum to set timelines for the National Treasury on transferring equitable share of revenue to counties. They also said that Parliament cannot enact the Appropriation Act before the Division of Revenue Act.

Advertisement

In the event of an impasse, the trio proposed that money for meeting necessary expenditure or services in counties should be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund.

The money should be based on the equitable allocation to counties in the Division of Revenue Act of the preceding financial year. This, the judges ruled, shall be 50 per cent of the total allocated.

The judges have also urged the National Assembly to urgently seal the lacuna in law while warning that if they fail, Parliament risks being exposed to court cases. While admitting that never before had there been such a stalemate since the promulgation of the Constitution, they noted that both Houses have roles and that CRA also follows a certain set criteria. Chief Justice Maraga ruled that the issues determined in the advisory opinion revolve around the perennial fight over the inequitable distribution of the national cake.

“I hope this is the last time or any other court is called upon to pronounce itself on the issue that, in our current constitutional architecture, the division of revenue between the two levels of government is one of the central issues concerning county governments demanding the full participation of the Senate, the National Assembly should never again subject the country to the anxiety it did last year,” Mr Maraga said.