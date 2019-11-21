By FLORA KOECH

The driver of a car that plunged into Cheploch Gorge on Wednesday night has been identified as a television journalist working for Mediamax Network.

The body of the K24 TV producer Daniel Chemjor was pulled out on Thursday afternoon after his vehicle was retrieved from the gorge along River Kerio at the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties.

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar has confirmed his identity.

"He was the only occupant. I suspect he was overspeeding because the car lost control before hitting a guard rail and plunged into the crocodile-infested gorge," said Dr Omar.

Chemjor, 40, who hailed from Kiboino in Baringo Central, was on paternity leave at the time of his death.

Chemjor had been with a group of friends at an entertainment spot, Big 5 Club, about two kilometres from the scene of the incident.

Joseph Kurui, the manager of the Big 5 Club, said Chemjor left the place 11pm.

"He left in high spirits insisting that he was late home. I do not think he was speeding because he had not taken any alcohol at the club," said Mr Kurui.

Joseph Kiptegen, Chemjor’s uncle, said that he started leave on November 10 and he about to resume work in Nairobi.

"It is sad that we have lost such an industrious, hardworking man. Daniel was on a paternity leave and he was preparing to resume work," said Mr Kiptegen.

To retrieve the car, the police sought assistance from SBI Construction Company that brought a crane to scene.