Kisumu Polytechnic to re-open on February 17

Kisumu National Polytechnic which was closed over student riots on Tuesday will reopen on February 17. and 19.

The institution’s Principal Chanzu Lomolo said during a council meeting on Wednesday, it was decided that the 6,842 students return to school between February 17 and 19. The institution has more than 13,000 students.

According to a signed notice from Kisumu National Polytechnic Student Association chairperson, the students rioted over an alleged arbitrary increase of fees and insecurity. The allegations were denied by Mr Lomolo.

On Monday, the students engaged police in running battles during their protest against insecurity and

At least five students were arrested during the incident. Mr Lomolo said the fees remains Sh56,420 per year as per the government guidelines.

