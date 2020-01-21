By KAMAU MAICHUHIE

More by this Author

The race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya region kingpin is gaining momentum as the clock ticks towards the 2022 General Election.

With slightly less than three years left to the poll, there have been heightened political activities in the region, with several leaders criss-crossing the area with their eyes trained on taking up the region’s mantle once Mr Kenyatta retires.

The move by some Mt Kenya religious and business leaders to endorse former presidential candidate Joseph Nyaga as the region’s next kingpin is the latest development in the succession battle.

The leaders said Mr Nyaga is best suited to take the region’s leadership owing to his immense experience in politics and government.

Led by Bishop Johana Ndirangu of Akorino Faithful Church, the group said Mr Nyaga has all the necessary qualifications to be the region’s kingpin.

“As a church, we feel that Mr Nyaga is the voice of reason that the region needs. He has had an illustrious political career and, therefore, has the requisite experience,” said Bishop Ndirangu in Nakuru.

Advertisement

VAST EXPERIENCE

Rev Patrick Kinuthia of Worldwide Church of God in Murang’a said that due to Mr Nyaga’s vast experience in politics, spanning more than two decades, he is best suited to unite the region’s divided leaders.

“It is paramount that the region goes to the 2022 General Election speaking with one voice. Currently, leaders in the region are sharply divided, which is not a good thing,” he said.

Leaders in the region are divided into two groups: Tangatanga, which supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions, and Kieleweke, which supports the President.

The two camps do not see eye to eye, with leaders in both factions going for each other’s jugular at public functions.

“With his immense experience in politics and being an elder in the game, it is our belief that he can unite these leaders,” he added.

Pastor Michael Githinji of Full Gospel Church in Kirinyaga called on Mr Nyaga to be actively involved in the region’s succession politics.

'CLEAN' TRACK RECORD

Mr Henry Waweru, a businessman in Murang’a, said Mr Nyaga’s track record when he served in the government is clean and speaks for itself.

“He is a man of integrity who seems to have the interests of the people at heart. The region needs such a person as the next kingpin. For all the many years he served in government as a Cabinet Minister and an MP, we have never heard of any corruption scandal associated with him,” Mr Waweru said.

The remarks by the religious and business leaders come after another group calling itself Mount Kenya Opinion Shapers also late last year supported calls to have Mr Nyaga as the next kingpin.

Reached for comment, Mr Nyaga declined to be drawn into the debate.