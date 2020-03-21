By NATION TEAM

When the Ministry of Health announced the first case of Covid-19 in the country on March 13, many county governments rushed to announce measures to curb spreading of the virus in their regions.

But these measures have been largely ignored. In Homa Bay, operations at markets and other businesses are going on as usual despite Governor Cyprian Awiti outlining various guidelines.

In Migori, most residents are sceptical about the virus. “We heard about coronavirus but how can I react to something I don’t know?” Mr John Ouma posed.

In Kisii, traders at Daraja Mbili market clashed with enforcement officers on Thursday. Governor James Ongwae announced immediate closure of the market.

An assistant chief in Kakamega South, Mr Naftali Mutsotso, had to force a family to bury a relative after the body had been kept at home for two days.

In Busia, youths in Mungatsi are offering free soap and water to residents and travellers getting off matatus in efforts to prevent spreading of the virus.

In Bomet County, most of the hotels, bars and major shops have installed hand-washing points.

In Kericho, residents have ditched shaking of hands to curb spread of the virus.

In Vihiga, Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches national vice-chairman, Rev Isaac Wawire, said hygiene will be maintained in all their places of worship as services continue.