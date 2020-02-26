Luo elders blame family planning for low numbers

Mr Ongadi encouraged the community to multiply, including through polygamy, in order to get more resources, and power.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

By GAITANO PESSA

The recently released data on Kenya’s population continues to elicit mixed reactions, with a faction of the Luo Council of Elders blaming the low numbers of the community on family planning.

Nyandiko Ongadi, the leader of the faction, says the community’s adoption of modern family planning methods, which affect their ability to conceive when they reach their reproductive age. He added that girls have been introduced to these methods at a young age.

In the report, the Kikuyu community had the largest population at 8.15 million people, followed by Luhyas and Kalenjins at 6.82 million and 6.35 million people, respectively. The Luo came in fourth with a population of 5.07 million.

A section of Luhya leaders also dismissed the numbers, with Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala saying the community should have been ranked first.

“I firmly believe Luhya community is the most populous in this country. These numbers look computer generated … They do not reflect the reality on the ground,” he said.

