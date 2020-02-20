By BRIAN OKINDA

Nairobi County's Minority Whip and Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok on Thursday moved a motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko, for reasons including holding the county at ransom with the lack of a deputy governor.

Mr Imwatok also cited gross violation of the Constitution, incompetency and an inability to lead.

He further accused Sonko of being unable to control Nairobi's debts and clear pending bills., gross misconduct and bringing the office of the governor to disrepute