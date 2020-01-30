By NATION REPORTER

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended Northern E Travellers Sacco Limited over national security concerns.

In a statement on Thursday, the NTSA also said the sacco had failed to comply with requirements of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014.

Director-General George Njao asked the public not to board any vehicles registered under the sacco.

"The sacco has been directed to present all its 35 vehicles to the nearest police station with immediate effect," he said

The NTSA warned that officers in the traffic department will impound any of the sacco's vehicles, which are found on the roads.

ROUTES

The sacco plied the following routes: