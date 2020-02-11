Governor Stephen Sang said the move was in appreciation of the great work the former president spearheaded in Nandi County.

Nakuru County has offered to ferry residents to the former president’s home in Kabarak to attend the burial.

By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

Nakuru and Nandi county governments have granted their staff an extra day off to attend the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi.

The former President, who died last week, will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru on Wednesday.

PUBLIC HOLIDAY

Following his death, the government declared February 11 a public holiday to allow Kenyans mourn the former president.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang have, however, decided to extend the mourning period by one day in honour of the former president.

Mr Kinyanjui, in a press release issued on Tuesday, directed all his workers in non-essential services to proceed on leave on Wednesday to attend the funeral service.

Advertisement

The decision, according to the governor, was informed by the need to provide the workers with an opportunity to bid farewell to the former head of state who was a resident of the county.

However, workers in departments like health and emergency response will remain on duty.

“The County Government of Nakuru has granted all workers in non-essential services leave on February 12 in honour of the former president,” the statement said.

GREAT WORK

Governor Sang on Tuesday also announced that the county staff will be taking a one-day break on Wednesday to allow those who would wish to join other Kenyans in Kabarak to do so.

“We are taking another day off as Nandi County to allow many of the residents of Nandi who wish to join the rest of the republic for the funeral to attend,” said Governor Sang.

He said the move was in appreciation of the great work the former president spearheaded in Nandi County.

Nakuru County has further offered to ferry residents to Moi's home in Kabarak to attend the burial.

In a communication to the public, the county government said it will provide shuttles and Easy Coach buses to pick up residents at specific points beginning 5am on Wednesday.