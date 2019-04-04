By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

By AGEWA MAGUT

The government will extend Huduma Namba registration in Kisumu, Tana River, Kwale and Lamu counties where it is yet to start.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho Thursday outlined the challenges experienced so far and which have hampered the mass registration for the National Integrated Identity Management System (Niims).

Mr Kibicho said 150,000 people have been registered since the official launch on Monday.

The PS said in the affected counties, there are no enough forms and registration assistants are also yet to familiarise themselves with the biometric capturing kits.

NO NETWORK

"There also network challenges and some kits have failed but we have dispatched ICT officers to address these issues," Mr Kibicho said in a briefing.

“We will review the operation cycle to compensate for the lost time after our teams do their evaluation," he added.

An additional two million registration forms will be printed and be dispatched all over the country.

Additionally, those who can download the forms online have been encouraged to do so, so that they can present a pre-filled form and shorten the registration process.

"In total, 30 million forms will be printed afresh and be distributed. Also those who are being forced to register should report to us immediately," he said.

ICT PS Jerome Ochieng said that in order to safeguard data, the systems database is hosted in Kenya.